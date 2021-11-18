Omie buys Linker digital bank for R$ 120 million | startups

Capitalized after receiving a contribution of more than R$600 million, which included the participation of Softbank and Tencent, Omie has just closed the biggest acquisition in its history, strengthening the vertical of financial services for SMEs.

The Brazilian subscription management system (ERP) startup purchased the digital bank Linker, which offers solutions such as digital account, credit card and collection management. The acquisition cost R$ 120 million, and part will be paid in Omie shares.

Unicorn, Omie enters a niche disputed by fintechs also capitalized. Cora, for example, raised $116 million recently and offers similar services: digital account, debit card, Pix and even management tools.

With the purchase of Linker, Omie will have a digital account, credit card and billing management

Linker was founded two years ago by the trio David Mourão — ex-Itaú Asset and JP Morgan —, Ingrid Barth and Daniel Benevides, head of legal entity and co-founder of Neon, respectively. Currently, the digital bank serves around 30 thousand SMEs.

A year ago, the digital bank raised R$ 12 million, in a round that included the participation of Darwin Capital, a firm that has already invested in startups such as Bee Vale, the online pharmacy Benie and the loyalty program Moneri. Marcelo Sampaio — founder of Hashdex, the largest manager of cryptoactives in Latin America — was also an investor at Linker bank.

In the twelve-month period ended in July, the volume transacted on the digital bank increased 15 times. In 2021, the volume handled on the credit card quadrupled from last year, while the account payments function grew 70% since January. Omie didn’t detail the numbers.

In addition to integrating the solutions of the two companies to have a more complete offer of products and services, Omie is also able to expand its customer base of Linker’s checking account and financial services, who can become potential customers for the management system of the startup.

Created in 2013 by Marcelo Lombardo and Rafael Olmos, Omie has raised just over R$ 690 million and the C-series box and the last contribution with Tencent were already scheduled to be used in new acquisitions — recently, the company bought the Devi Tecnologia and G-Click.