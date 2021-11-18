On air in Um Lugar ao Sol, Alinne Moraes makes a radical change; see photos· TV news

This Wednesday (17), Alinne Moraes took advantage of one of the advantages of participating in a fully recorded soap opera to radically change her look. On air in Um Lugar ao Sol, the actress doesn’t need to keep the physical characteristics of her character, Barbara, until the end of the screening and cut her hair very short for the parade.

Backstage at SPFW, in which she modeled for the brand Torinno, Alinne agreed to make a cut and showed the look step by step, signed by Max Weber’s team, with a video on Instagram.

Despite having already completed the recordings, Um Lugar ao Sol may have the ending changed according to the repercussions and the fans’ support. The attraction’s director, Maurício Farias, said that several alternative endings were recorded. “We believed that it could be the public’s wish and we wanted to decide that together as the telenovela progressed,” he said at the telenovela’s press conference.

AGNEWS

Alinne Moraes with a renewed look at SPFW

In a recent interview with Mais Você, Andréia Horta, who lives Lara in the plot, pointed out the downside of this innovation: “If you’ve done something wrong, there’s no way to fix it. But that’s just a soap opera, because a movie, a series it is always with everything ready”.

Um Lugar ao Sol has not yet hit the ibope and had the worst first week of an unprecedented soap opera in Globo’s history. To leverage the numbers, the station intends to relaunch production, with new commercials that explain the plot.

See photos and video by Alinne Moraes, with a new look after the completion of the recordings:

agnews