One UI 4: Samsung will add eSIM support to Galaxy S21 lineup with Android 12

The novelty was discovered by users of Reddit last Tuesday (16), and apparently only includes models purchased by the most popular operators in the United States — Verizon and T-Mobile.

Samsung is updating phones in the Galaxy S21 family with the One UI 4.0 based on Android 12, and with the new UI version, the South Korean giant has finally will add eSIM connectivity support to its top-of-the-line .

“Unlocked” devices must wait until a future update offers compatibility with the integrated chip, but there are reports that this feature was available for testing on all models during the One UI 4.0 beta phase, so this update shouldn’t be long in coming.

Thus, the current flagships from the manufacturer — also including the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra — will benefit from eSIM’s conveniences, such as fast portability between local and foreign operators that offer the service.

Mobile phones and other advanced devices available on the market — such as cell phones in the Google Pixel family, iPhones and iPads — have been using this technology for several years. Samsung, in turn, integrates eSIM in a few smartphones, such as the Galaxy Note 20 and the global version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.