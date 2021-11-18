Only 34% of real estate funds were in the blue in October. See who did the best | Real Estate Funds

O Ifix (Real Estate Funds Index), which comprises a series of backgrounds, closed down 1.47% last month, accumulating a 6.77% devaluation in the year so far. This shows that the sea is not yet for FIIs.

In October, the fund stood out. RB Capital Renda II (RBRD11), which appreciated by 7.48%; Vila Olímpia Corporate (VLOL11), up 7.41%; and, in third place, the fund Shopping West Plaza (WPLZ11), with a positive variation of 6.88% in the month.

Smartbrain also brings the study of 2021 accumulated until the end of october: 37 FIIs out of a total of 165 had a positive performance, that is, only 22%. In the first nine months, this percentage was higher, at 26% of the total.

The highlights of the year, so far, are: BB Progressivo (BBFI11B), with a return of 22.77%; Valora RE III (VGIR11), a fund that had a return of 20.45%; and General Shopping and Outlets do Brasil (GSFI11), which appreciated 19.20%

Another angle of the study shows the impact of the pandemic on FIIs. considering from early March 2020 to the end of October, 133 funds were traded on B3 each month. Of this total, 40 (or 30%) had a positive performance in the period.O.

The top three funds in the ranking are Hectare CE FII (HCTR11), with a return of 34.31%; Habitat II FII (HABT11), a fund that returned 27.47%; and the VBI CRI (CVBI11), which increased by 21.94%.

In this Smartbrain survey, the FIIs’ performance takes into account the variations in quotas and income – also called dividends, which are rents.

See the profitability of the FIIs, according to the Smartbrain survey:

Most profitable funds in October/2021 real estate fund Profitability Month (%) RBRD11 – RB CAPITAL INCOME II FDO INV IMOB – FII 7.48 VLOL11 – FDO INV IMOB – FII VILA OLÍMPIA CORPORATE 7.41 WPLZ11 – SHOPPING WEST PLAZA FDO INV IMOB 6.88 ALMI11 – FDO INV IMOB – FII ADMIRAL TOWER 6.88 OURE11 – IMOB OURINVEST INVESTMENT FUND STRUCTURED INCOME 6.62 FIIP11B – RB CAPITAL INCOME I FDO INV IMOB – FII 5.30 HBRH11 – FDO.INVEST. PROPERTY MULTI URBAN INCOME 4.88 HABT11 – HABITAT II – FDO INV IMOB 4.54 MORE11 – MORE REAL ESTATE FOF FII FDO. INV. PROPERTY 4.24 VTLT11 – FDO INV IMOB VOTORANTIM LOGISTICA 3.77

Most profitable real estate funds in 2021 until October real estate fund Profitability Year (%) BBFI11B – BB FDO INV IMOB PROGRESSIVE 22.77 VGIR11 – VALORA RE III FDO INV IMOB – FII 20.45 GSFI11 – GENERAL SHOP AND OUTLETS DO BRASIL FDO INV IMOB – FI 19.20 KNCR11 – KINEA RENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS FDO INV IMOB – FII 16.70 ARRI11 – FDO. INV. PROPERTY ATRIUM REIT REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES 16.10 XPCI11 – XP REAL ESTATE CREDIT – FDO INV IMOB 15.39 LFTT11 – LOFT II REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT FUND 13.36 HGCR11 – CSHG REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES FDO INV IMOB – FII 12.57 KNSC11 – KINEA SECURITIES FDO. OF INV. PROPERTY – FII 11.76 RBRR11 – FDO INV IMOB – FII RBR HIGH GRADE INCOME 10.70

Most profitable real estate funds from March 2020 to October 2021 real estate fund Covid Profitability (%) HCTR11 – HECTARE CE – FDO INV IMOB 34.31 HABT11 – HABITAT II – FDO INV IMOB 27.47 CVBI11 – FDO INV. PROPERTY VBI CRI 21.94 EURO11 – FDO INV IMOB EUROPAR 21.2 ARRI11 – FDO. INV. PROPERTY ATRIUM REIT REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES 20.74 PLCR11 – FDO INV. PROPERTY PLURAL RECEIVABLES 18.94 BARI11 – FDO INV IMOB BARIGUI IMOB I FII INCOME 18.43 HGPO11 – CSHG PRIME OFFICES FDO INV IMOB – FII 15.40 BBFI11B – BB FDO INV IMOB PROGRESSIVE 14.70 XPCI11 – XP REAL ESTATE CREDIT – FDO INV IMOB 13.53