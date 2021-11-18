Opponent victories force Grêmio to make a streak in the Brasileirão

The development of the 33rd round of the Brasileirão showed that Grêmio, even winning, did not stop losing. That’s because the triumph over Bragantino by 3-0 it was not enough to reduce the distance of the first team outside the Z4, which is currently Atlético-GO, with a difference of seven points from Tricolor. O dragon tie allied to Cuiabá victories, São Paulo, Youth, Ceará and saints it made the work even more difficult for Mancini’s men, who now have a round less to react. The situation could even get worse if Bahia beat Sport away from home this Thursday, as another opponent would have seven points ahead of the team from Rio Grande do Sul. And that distance would be present even within the relegation zone. Therefore, from now on, the time of stumbles and oscillations in Grêmio must end.

Vagner Mancini knows that the Grêmio team needs to be more consistent in their performances to still dream of escaping relegation. The defeat to América-MG last Saturday left a bad impression. The victory over Bragantino, even though the team from São Paulo played with a completely reserve team, brought positive news.

“I really liked what I saw on the field today (Tuesday). I remain very confident”, highlighted the coach. Mancini didn’t want to make any projection for the duel with Chapecoense, on Saturday, but the outstanding performance of players like Lucas Silva, Campaz and Jhonata Robert should guarantee them continuity between the holders. The attack gained mobility with the absence of Alisson and the presence of Jhonata Robert. The squad of Campaz closest to the area, with freedom in the offensive sector, also pleased.

Mancini will have the return of Gabriel Chapecó, VillasantieBorja, who were playing in the qualifiers with their respective teams. Of the three, the goalkeeper is the most likely to return to the team naturally. Villasanti will have to fight for position with Thiago Santos, as Lucas Silva has been the best defensive midfielder on the team. And in attack, Borja and Diego Souza fight for the title against Chape.

Grêmio’s legal department is trying to reverse the punishment imposed by the STJD in order to have its fans in Chapecó, as there are many Grêmio fans in the region. The club also wants the fan at the Arena, on the 23rd, against Flamengo.

upcoming games

11/20

Chapecoense x Grêmio

11/23 (delayed game)

Guild x Flamengo

11/26

Bahia x Guild

12/02

Guild x São Paulo

12/5

Corinthians x Guild





12/09

Grêmio x Atlético-MG