Organized by Palmeiras sends a message to Abel: “Never turn your back”

The Green Spot, organized by palm trees, published a note after the Verdão’s 2-0 defeat by São Paulo, at Allianz Park. In the text, the fans sent a message directly to Abel Ferreira, who left the bench before the final whistle.

“Never turn your back and abandon the team you selected before the end of the match”, says the note from the organizers. At the press conference, the coach explained why he went to the locker room early.

La Mancha also questioned the decision to play a practically reserve team in Choque-Rei. In the fans’ view, Abel “still doesn’t understand” the rivalry that surrounds the derby.

Finally, Mancha did not spare Luiz Adriano: “It has to be forbidden to wear the shirt of Palmeiras”. Upon being replaced on Wednesday, the center forward was harassed by fans present at the stadium.

See the full organized note:

Classic is history and history needs to be respected, but unfortunately our coach still doesn’t understand this recipe: classic x history x rivalry.

It was inconsistency after inconsistency:

1 – Reserve team to “save” the owners and avoid the risk of injury;

2 – In the second half, with an adverse score and a hot game, he places half of the holders, that is, the risk of injuries increases;

3 – Marcos Rocha will not play on the 27th and it would be the game for his replacement to pick up pace, but he was not scheduled.

Abel needs to read the story of the rivalry against Morumbi’s team and understand that what we feel for them is HATE.

It was the chance to leave a arrogant and arrogant rival in a complicated situation, especially after losing Paulista in a cowardly way, taking them out of the queue.

The only good thing we can take away from Abel’s mistakes is that some players CANNOT stay in the squad.

Luiz Adriano has to be banned from wearing the Palmeiras shirt, others do not have the technical conditions to remain in the squad.

The 27th is another game, yes, and we believe in PALMEIRAS, but we cannot admit mistakes and lack of coherence like today.

Abel,

We supported Palmeiras until the final whistle.

Never turn your back and abandon the team you selected before the end of the match.

Just to finish: you can’t even comment on today’s match, we didn’t play anything.

Today we’re not even going to ask what you thought of the game. Everyone agrees it was a SHAME!

