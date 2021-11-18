Overuse of antibiotics causes them to lose their effectiveness; understand – 11/17/2021

The phenomenon of increasingly drug-resistant bacteria – accelerated by the excessive consumption of antibiotics – has worried health authorities worldwide for many years, as it has lethal consequences, although they are difficult to calculate with precision.

– Which is? -“They kill microbes, it is true, but not all of them die”, wrote in 1902 the French writer Alphonse Allais. “Those who resist grow stronger than before.” It was a joke, but several decades before the development of antibiotics, the phrase was farsighted.

Allais well summarized the mechanism by which bacteria increasingly resistant to these drugs are registered.

Antibiotics, discovered in the 1930s-1940s and used on a large scale after World War II, are molecules that destroy bacteria that cause disease or, at least, prevent its development.

But over time, resistant bacteria appear due to genetic mutations. By eliminating vulnerable bacteria, antibiotics have a perverse effect, as they allow resistant ones to invade space.

In addition, there is another phenomenon: ‘stubborn’ bacteria can transmit their characteristics to neighbors still sensitive to antibiotics.

“Most of the observed resistances, mainly those that propagate in a fast and problematic way, happen because of this ability to be transferred, stresses the French microbiologist Christian Lesterlin to the AFP.

As a result of the different mechanisms, antibiotics, which today constitute a large part of the medicines in circulation, are gradually losing their effectiveness.

– How did it start? -Antibiotic resistance is a natural phenomenon. But it is increasing with the excessive or inadequate consumption of treatments, such as against the flu, which has a viral and not a bacterial origin.

Developed countries realized the problem 20 years ago and started awareness campaigns, as in France, which has the slogan “Antibiotics are not the solution for everything”.

Antibiotic use finally stabilized in the 2010s in many rich countries. But concerns have turned to developing countries, where usage is rising sharply.

“These trends reflect both better access to antibiotics for those who need them and an increase in inappropriate use,” summarizes CDDEP, an American public health research organization.

The overuse of antibiotics in animals is also at stake, as some farmers use the drug for its ability to speed up livestock growth.

The European Union has banned, among other things, this use since 2006.

– What is the severity level? -“Antibiotic resistance is currently one of the most serious threats to global health”, summarized in 2020 the World Health Organization (WHO).

With less effective medications, the risk of not being able to cure a wide range of life-threatening bacterial diseases such as tuberculosis or pneumonia increases.

In this sense, antibiotic resistance kills. European health authorities estimate that 25,000 people die each year in the European Union as a result of the consequences.

In the United States, the number reaches 35,000 deaths per year.

But it is still very difficult to obtain a worldwide estimate of the phenomenon, and it is precisely in developing countries that the problem may increase in the coming years.

The topic is also ripe for some alarmist estimates. One of them, often taken up, cites 10 million deaths a year in 2050. But this number, which comes from a report commissioned a few years ago by the British government, is nothing more than an assessment made by two consultants and not the result of one work of researchers.

The economic consequences are also difficult to measure, but likely high: public health costs and, with the use of antibiotics on animals, harmful effects on agriculture and food.

– What to do? -Antibiotics should continue to be used selectively and not excessively, although doctors sometimes feel unprotected.

“The fear of complications and the pressure that doctors feel from some patients lead them to prescribe antibiotics to elderly patients,” said the French public health agency based on a survey carried out among doctors.

It is necessary to find solutions in advance, such as trying to identify the emergence of more resistant bacteria as quickly as possible to prevent their propagation.

Finally, the research is directed towards the development of alternative treatments to antibiotics, based on “bacteriophagous” viruses that attack the bacteria and neutralize them.