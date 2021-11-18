Pacheco seeks a solution with the STF for the impasse on the “secret budget” | Policy

the president of the Senate , Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), today defended an “understanding between the Powers” in relation to the so-called draftsman amendments , which were recently suspended by decision of the Federal Court of Justice ( STF ). Pacheco met tonight with the minister Luiz Fux , President of the Court, to discuss the matter. He suggested, for example, that there is a “modulation” of the court decision during the analysis of the motion for clarification.

“I really believe in the possibility of there being an understanding in relation to this, that measures can be taken as a draft resolution or as a joint act of the boards of directors [do Congresso] to check compliance with this decision and possibly discuss in the embargo for declaration a modulation of this Budget issue. This meeting with Minister Luiz Fux, president of the Federal Supreme Court, is in the sense of understanding how a path of consensus can be sought in relation to this issue,” he said.

Pacheco explained that he also intends to talk to Rosa Weber, author of the injunction that suspended payment of the amendments. In her decision, endorsed by the majority of ministers days later, the minister pointed out a lack of transparency in the fate of the amendments. The execution of this modality of amendments (RP9) was revealed by the newspaper “O Estado de S. Paulo”, and became known as “secret budget”.

“I also intend to visit the other ministers of the Supreme Court, especially Minister Rosa Weber, rapporteur for this matter. I would very much like to express the National Congress’ point of view in relation to this issue of the Budget. The important thing is that we have a solution for all of them. powers involved in a common objective, which is to have the application of resources in the four corners of the country, in all municipalities and states”, he argued.

The president of the Senate also pointed out that the so-called “secret budget” cannot be seen only as a matter of interest to the Legislature. He highlighted that the impasse affects the application of public resources “on the edge”.

“In fact, it is not simply an interest of the Legislative or the Executive or the Judiciary. It is a public interest of Brazilian society to see the Budget well applied, with the highest possible level of transparency, but that it reaches the end, in order to guarantee remedies for hospitals, guaranteeing schools for children, guaranteeing paving in communities, guaranteeing the fulfillment of contracts that have already been signed,” he added.

Finally, Pacheco said that the federal budget is an important mechanism for economic recovery. “At a time when Brazil needs to grow again, to have a path to recovery after the pandemic, it is very important to apply the Public Budget approved by the National Congress based on a budget piece from the Executive Branch. seeking to give on the basis of dialogue, of forwarding solutions for this desired transparency in the decision expressed in the decision of the Supreme Court,” he said.