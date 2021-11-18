Pacheco tells Fux that the political budget will have transparency after defeat in the STF – 11/17/2021 – Power

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Wednesday (17) to the head of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Luiz Fux, that Congress will prepare a resolution to increase transparency in the execution of amendments to reporter.

The senator said that the objective is to approve this norm to unlock the public budget and stated that there are around R$ 8 billion that have been stopped due to the STF’s decision to suspend the execution of these amendments.

Pacheco defended the release of these amendments and stated that he disagrees with statements by opposition lawmakers that these funds were used by the government to benefit only deputies and senators linked to the Executive’s base.

The president of the Senate had a meeting with Fux this Wednesday and spoke about the proposal to increase the transparency of the amendments after the meeting at the STF headquarters.

“Our intention is to carry out a joint act of the Chamber and the Senate that can assess in detail the allocation of resources for 2020 and 2021 and think for 2022, in light of the STF decision, changes in the resolution submitted to Congress aimed at providing mechanisms and other methods in addition to what was hitherto determined by law,” he said.

The senator stated that the idea is that it will be possible to know more clearly where the funds for these amendments are going.

“Perhaps the best proposal is to define the measurement criteria, what is the origin of that amendment, what is the importance of that amendment, if there is involvement of a city hall, of a Santa Casa, since light has been shed on the need for greater transparency .”

The decision of the Supreme to suspend these amendments was taken initially by Minister Rosa Weber and, later, ratified 8-2 by the plenary of the court.

Most ministers understood that the way in which these resources are currently released is not transparent and violates the Constitution.

The decision states that the transfers must be suspended until the court decides the merits of the PSOL action that was judged. There is still no date for analysis.

Pacheco, however, stated that a solution to the case can be achieved by another means, either by analyzing an appeal against the decision already taken or through a request sent directly to Rosa Weber, rapporteur of the case.

The senator said that he will also ask for a meeting with the other ministers of the court to explain the status of the amendments.

For Pacheco, it is necessary to resolve this issue as soon as possible because the funds for these amendments are destined to areas of interest to society, such as health and education.

“It is important that we find a way to solve this impasse, Brazil needs to resume growth and we need to unlock the budget,” he said.

According to the congressman, the important thing is “to make the STF clear about the reality of the public budget” and present a proposal to increase transparency that will be “materialized in a joint act of the two Houses, detailing everything that exists regarding these amendments, the their destination”.

Pacheco also defended that there was no irregularity in the way the amendments were sent before the STF decision.

“Until now, we have lived under the aegis of the law that disciplined what was possible for the rapporteur to do. From the moment that this decision reveals that the mechanism made so far was not the best mechanism, so we have to improve,” he said.

According to the senator, the STF’s decision “turns out to be an instrument for our reflection on the action of Congress that can give even more transparency to the rapporteur’s amendments.”

Until the decision of the STF, these resources were handled by government officials with the support of the Planalto Palace on the eve of important votes for the Executive.

Before the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, also called the PEC do Calote, for example, R$ 1 billion was released in amendments of this nature. This project allows for the expansion of public spending and makes it possible to expand the Auxílio Brasil promised by President Jair Bolsonaro in an election year.