Palmeiras: Abel acted differently about saving for the final of Libertadores-2020 – 11/18/2021

With a very similar schedule to the current season, Abel Ferreira only spared his main players when there were two games and six days to go until the final of the Libertadores 2020. Palmeiras was crowned champion over Santos on January 30, 2021.

In the current season, with ten days to go before the match against Flamengo, in Montevideo, Palmeiras went to the field with their reserves against São Paulo, at home. The 2-0 defeat caused anger in most of the fans, who packed Allianz Parque and accused Abel of not having understood the importance of the game.

There are some coincidences between the types of matches the team played ten months ago, compared to matches this season.

Classics and champions ahead

In the previous season, there was also a derby on the way to alviverde, but against Corinthians, 12 days before the decision. That Palmeiras, complete, won by 4-0, at Allianz Parque, with two goals by Luiz Adriano and two by Raphael Veiga.

Only Ron and Marcos Rocha were spared. Gómez was recovering from injury and also did not play. The victory provided total tranquility for the subsequent matches, something that beating São Paulo on Wednesday would also have brought the team this year.

In the next round, Palmeiras would face eventual the future Brazilian champion of 2020 with nine days to face Santos — just as now they have ahead the sprint leader Atlético-MG,

Again with the holders, they were defeated by Flamengo at Maracanã by 2-0, with goals scored by Pepê and Luan, against. Only Ron was spared, and Gómez continued to recover.

With only six days to go before the final, Abel has selected the reserves, reinforced by Gustavo Gómez, who has recovered. Lost from Ceará at Castelão, by 2-1. Lima and Vinícius did for the home team, Veron scored for Palmeiras.

Finally, four days before the decision at Maracanã, Palmeiras received the desperate Vasco and drew 1-1, playing with their reserves. Benítez, now in São Paulo, made it for the cariocas. Breno Lopes, who would score the title goal on January 30, tied for Verdão.

Abel Ferreira was very emphatic about the decision to spare his main players in the match that would turn into a 2-0 defeat for his team against São Paulo, on Wednesday (17). He said he was paid to make decisions and said he had a plan, which he would follow through with his players no matter what.

See the comparison of calendars 2020 and 2021

2020 – 1 win, 1 draw, 2 losses

01/18: 12 days for decision

Palmeiras (incumbent) 4 x 0 Corinthians — Luiz Adriano and Raphael Veiga, twice each (PAL)

01/21: 9 days for decision

Flamengo 2 x 0 Palmeiras (incumbent) –Pepê (FLA) and Luan, against.

01/24: 6 days for decision

Ceará 2 x 1 Palmeiras (reserve) –Lima and Vinícius (CEA), Veron (PAL)

01/26: 4 days for decision

Palm trees (reserve) 1 x 1 Vasco –Breno Lopes (PAL), Benítez (VAS)

2021 – 2 losses

11/14: 13 days for decision

Fluminense 2 x 1 Palmeiras (incumbent), except Gómez and Piquerez, with national teams — Dudu (PAL), Yago Felipe, twice (FLU)

11/17 – 10 days for decision

Palmeiras (reserve) 0 x 2 São Paulo –Sara and Luciano (SÃO)

11/20 – 7 days for decision

Fortaleza x Palmeiras

11/23 – 4 days for decision

Palm trees x Atlético-MG