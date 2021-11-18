Pandemic and fentanyl make the US hit 100,000 overdose deaths, says CDC – Internacional

WASHINGTON – A pandemic and the popularization of synthetic opioids, like the fentanyl, last year made the United States surpass, for the first time in history, the mark of 100,000 deaths from drug overdose in a 12-month period, informed the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the country (CDC, for the acronym in English) this Wednesday, the 17th.

According to preliminary data from the agency, it is estimated that 100,306 deaths were registered due to overdose between April 2020 and April this year. During the previous 12 months, the mark was 78,056 victims, which represents an increase of 28.5%.

Synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl, continue to be the main reason for death from overdose, representing almost two thirds of cases (64%). In comparison with the period between April 2019 and April 2020, there was a 49% increase in victims of high doses of the drug. Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than morphine, for example, and is sold illegally because it has similar effects to the heroin.

Data released today also showed that deaths from methamphetamine and other psychostimulant overdose also increased significantly, by 48%. Deaths caused by the consumption of high doses of cocaine and prescription pain relievers also rose compared to April 2019 and April 2020, however not as dramatically.

In a statement released shortly after the publication of the information, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, pledged to do everything in his power to address the issue of addiction and put an end to the drug overdose epidemic in the country.

“We are strengthening prevention, promoting harm reduction, scaling up treatment and supporting people in recovery, as well as reducing the distribution of harmful substances in our communities. We will not stop”, said the president. / EFE