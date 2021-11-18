Paredoes: Santos and Cleiton add positive numbers and put stage to the test in the South American final | South American Cup

Candidates for heroes of Athletico and Red Bull Bragantino, the goalkeepers saints and Cleiton they accumulate positive numbers in the season and put their moments to the test in the final of the Copa Sudamericana 2021. Decisive throughout the two teams’ campaigns, they can be fundamental in defining the champion.

The final of the Sudamericana between Athletico and Bragantino will be on Saturday, at 5 pm (Brasilia time), at the Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo. ge follows all bids in real time.

The two goalkeepers lead the ranking with more saves in the South American. Cleiton has 29 saves in 12 games, while Santos has 23 in eight games.

As it is a single game, there is always the possibility that the decision will go to penalties. If that happens, the two also show that they are prepared. Cleiton has already caught two shots by Bragantino in this South American – against Emelec, in the first phase, and against Libertad, in the semifinals. Santos defended one, against Peñarol, also in the semis. All of them were in the normal time.

Santos, by the way, has been standing out as a penalty taker in recent years. Since 2018, when he assumed ownership in Athletico’s goal, he accumulates 15 saves defended with the team, in addition to one by the Olympic team, in winning gold in Tokyo.

In Brasileirão, Cleiton has 30 games, spent 10 of them without conceding goals and has 28 difficult defenses in the competition. His average in Cartola FC is 4.31 points. Santos, on the other hand, has 25 matches, five of them without conceding goals and has 14 difficult saves – the goalkeeper’s average at Cartola FC is 3.09 points.

Santos and Cleiton do a duel of experience and youth. Athletico’s goalkeeper is 31 years old, is the team’s absolute titleholder since 2018 and has been accumulating titles. He is one of the remnants of the conquest of the Copa Sudamericana, precisely in 2018, in addition to having won the Copa do Brasil and the J. League/Conmebol, both in 2019, and the Paranaense in 2016 and 2020.

Cleiton, on the other hand, is 24 years old and emerged well at Atlético-MG, replacing Victor. In February 2020, the goalkeeper was hired by Bragantino, in a R$23 million deal with Galo. After experiencing ups and downs in his first season at Massa Bruta, he established himself as the starting lineup for Maurício Barbieri’s team with good defenses and evolution in the game with his feet.

Cleiton, by the way, was a constant figure in the Olympic team, but ended up being left out of Brazil’s squad in Tokyo. The substitute was the goalkeeper Santos himself, holder of the gold medal.

