Paulo Guedes says inflation will be higher than market forecast

With prices soaring, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said today that inflation in Brazil will be higher than the market forecasts, but, on the other hand, he pondered, affirming that the economy will also grow. The statement took place during a forum promoted by Bradesco BBI, this evening.

It is true that interest rates will rise as the Central Bank fights to control inflation, and that will slow down growth, because we are really making the transition to sustainable growth in all sectors. Paulo Guedes at Bradesco forum BBI

“Certainly, we have a problem with inflation going up. We certainly have a problem, because we are not succeeding in implementing the reforms with the necessary speed. There is a lot of political noise, obstructions, but I still believe that Congress will support us with the reforms. Brazil fell less [durante a pandemia de covid-19], but grew more than average. Analysts predict that next year the world will grow 5 or 6%, and Brazil 0% or 1%. Let’s see… Next year we’ll talk again. They will be embarrassed. The problem will be resilient inflation. Not low growth. Inflation will probably be a little higher than you forecast, but it will also be higher than you are forecasting,” added the minister, in a defiant tone.

Inflation in Brazil rose 1.25% in October, the highest rate for this month since 2002, driven by the rise of fuel and food, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) last week. of consumer prices accumulated an increase of 10.67% in 12 months and 8.24% in the year.

The indicator for October is above market expectations, which forecast an increase of around 1% in October, according to estimates by consultants and financial institutions consulted for the Focus survey by the Central Bank.

In addition, the result of October marks an acceleration in relation to September, when prices increased by 1.16%, with an accumulated increase above double digits for the first time in more than five years.

Ministry of Economy worsens projections

Earlier, the SPE (Economic Policy Secretariat) of the Ministry of Economy had also released a new bulletin in which it worsened its official projections for inflation and for the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) both in 2021 and in 2022.

Now, the estimate is for an increase in GDP of 5.1% this year, against 5.3% before. For next year, the projection increased to 2.1%, from 2.5% in September. The market continues to further reduce its projections for the evolution of activity in this and next year, according to the Focus bulletin released yesterday by the BC (Central Bank).

The expectation for inflation (IPCA) in 2021 increased from 7.9% to 9.7%. For 2022, the IPCA projection increased from 3.75% to 4.7%.

Concerned about court orders in the Senate

During the event, the minister also took the opportunity to pressure the senators to approve the version of the PEC dos Precatório sent by the Chamber. He considers a “great mistake”, capable of jeopardizing the growth foreseen by the government for next year, the idea of ​​senators to withdraw the payment of the precatories of the ceiling rule.

According to Guedes, the proposal would jeopardize the fiscal architecture, as the precatories are an “uncontrollable” expense, with the probable consequence of raising the risk premiums charged by investors to finance the public debt.

Some senators talk about removing court orders from the roof. It’s a big mistake to leave court orders as unmanageable expenses. Risk premiums will rise. Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, during participation in a forum

“I’m worried that we won’t be able to grow if we threaten the fiscal architecture. But I’m still hopeful that the original PEC proposals will be approved,” Guedes softened.

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo