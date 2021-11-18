Payroll-deductible loan rule for INSS beneficiaries changes in 2022; understand

The temporary increase in the payroll loan margin for INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirees and pensioners to 40% of the benefit will end on December 31 of this year.

In 2022, the consignable margin returns to 35% of the benefit amount. The rules had been changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This flexibility had an impact. Based on the history of the INSS, the number of payroll-deductible contracts requested by insured and registered holders increased:

2019 – 32,486,547 (total)

2020 – 37,316,388 (total)

2021 – 37,877,912 (until the beginning of November)

Until December 31, INSS policyholders can also have up to 9 active consigned personal loans from different institutions at the same time, as long as they do not exceed the limit of 40% of the benefit amount. Before, the limit was restricted to 6 active contracts.

Another condition temporarily changed was the expansion of the payroll-deductible loan in up to 84 months (7 years). The previous term was up to 72 months (6 years).

Until the last day of 2021, there is also a reduction in the grace period for new policyholders to apply for payroll-deductible loans, which was reduced from 90 days to 30 days.

This grace period is considered by many specialists as a way to protect beneficiaries from harassment for taking out credit that occurs even before the retiree or pensioner has confirmation of payment of the benefit.

The suspension of payment of installments for four months without changing the amount or interest rate is a condition practiced before Law 14,131, of March 30, 2021, derived from Provisional Measure 1,006 of October 1, 2020, which changed the rules on account of the economic impact of the pandemic.

The government increased the limit from 35% to 40% for retirees, pensioners and public servants, but for private sector workers with paychecks, the limit remained at up to 30%.

Lower interest, but dangerous for over-indebtedness

Payroll is a type of credit that deducts the payment directly from retirement, pension or salary and is one of those with the lowest interest.

The average rate is 1.4% a month for public servants, 1.7% a month for INSS beneficiaries and 2.3% a month for private sector workers. This guarantee allows for lower interest rates in relation to other types of financing, except for real estate credit.

This advantage for financial institutions and for those who really need credit, however, suffers distortions that have been fought with laws such as Over-indebtedness, law 14,181 of July 1, 2021, which includes two chapters in the CDC (Defense Code for the prevention and treatment of indebtedness.

The general rapporteur of the Committee of Jurists instituted by the Federal Senate to update the CDC, lawyer Claudia Lima Marques, says that the various abusive practices and harassment of consumption, especially with the elderly, must end.

“It is necessary that the Procons and the Judiciary, whenever they identify a practice like this, act ensuring moral damages to the consumer or a fine to be allocated to a fund of diffused goods, as it can no longer be worth deceiving, abusing weakness and aggravated vulnerability of the elderly consumer, and still profit from it”, he says.

In the case of the payroll credit card, the features are the same as a common credit card, but the discount is direct on retirement, pension or your payroll. The maximum interest rate accepted for credit cards is 2.7% per month, but there is also a lack of clarity about this, according to the expert.

“They talk for 12 minutes with the elderly and do not clarify that the interest on the payroll credit card is different from the interest on the payroll loan that the elderly person is used to”, exemplifies Claudia.

The judge and director of the UFRGS Credit and Over-indebtedness Observatory, Karen Bertoncello, highlights that, in practice, this also occurs through calls offering loan increases, but with a speech that it is an availability of money.

The payroll-deductible credit card was also modified with the increase in the consignable margin for INSS policyholders. The limit was increased by 1.6 times the monthly benefit amount. Thus, someone who earns up to R$3,000, for example, has a limit of up to R$4,800 thousand until December 31st.

Previously, the limit was 1.4 times the benefit, which for the same R$3,000 would allow a limit of up to R$4,200.

Old age drama in Brazil

Between 2012 and 2017, the UFRGS Observatory monitored the block conciliation of consumer debts with a total of 6,165 over-indebted against 15,942 creditors in a para-judicial manner, in the CEJUSC Pilot Project for Over-indebtedness Treatment (Centre Conflict Resolution and Citizenship Judiciary) of the Porto Alegre Forum.

Of the 6,165 consumers who sought help in the pilot project in the city of Rio Grande do Sul, 1,102 were over 60 years old and 60 of these elderly were over 80 years old, and two were over 90 years old and over-indebted. The biggest cause of debt was personal or family illness.

“The credit offer in itself is not bad, but the problem is the ease of making credit to people who are not used to it and who are surprised when they make cuts in their income, which can be very high”, says the gerontologist at the Nucleus Interdisciplinary Studies on Aging Studies at UFRGS and professor at the Faculty of Education at UFRGS Johannes Doll.

Responsible payroll-deductible credit useful for economic recovery

General data from the Central Bank show that 36% of credit granted to individuals is consigned. Credit represents an important volume of resources at the first moment for retirees and pensioners, but it reduces available income over time and for an extended period, depending on the number of installments.

“What we always advise our retirees to do is to look out for their financial health. We advise them to assess the relevance of the loan for their lives”, says Isabela Brisola, lawyer and founder of Brisola Advocacia.

“Another important tip is to always seek information about the operation of payroll loans, rules and conditions. The reputation of the company from which credit is being taken is also fundamental”, he adds.

This is what INSS retiree and pensioner Tânia Maria Romão practices. “I always tried to do within my limit so that I didn’t cause any problems and close with the same person, to have confidence”. Tânia says that the main reason for resorting to payroll loans is for health treatment and the purchase of medicine.

Pix – tests your knowledge What is Pix? How it works? Does it work at what time? What are keys? How many keys can I register? Can I have the same key in two banks? Can I only do Pix on my cell phone? What is the minimum and maximum value of a transition? Can I make payment slips and/or buy retail via Pix? Is it possible to cancel an operation via Pix?

Complaints ranking

In the Central Bank’s ranking of complaints, the provision of information on inadequately payroll-deductible loans occupies 3rd place. In the last BC survey alone, during the 3rd quarter of 2021, 3,337 complaints were registered, of which 2,095 were considered valid.

The consignable margin reserve for INSS beneficiaries is also in the first positions of complaints made on Consumidor.gov and approaches 100,000 complaints in 2021 alone.

In relation to fraud, the INSS determined through Ordinance (929 of September 24, 2021) new rules for blocking and unblocking payroll loan requests, such is the number of retirees and pensioners surprised with discounts on loan paychecks made without they had knowledge.

The ordinance determined the filling out of a more complete registration in the My INSS of the Gov.br system, via the applicant’s bank’s internet system for the payroll authorization. The insured, in turn, must allow the crossing of other databases and the reading of a QR Code or access code.

Another measure defined by the ordinance was the mandatory submission of an official document with a photo, via My INSS, which was previously optional. Identification was also charged to block a payroll loan through Meu INSS and in face-to-face assistance. Through Central 135, it is also possible to schedule face-to-face service.

According to Soeli Ingracio, a lawyer specializing in social security law, there are numerous restitution actions for discounting payroll-deductible loans not authorized by the retiree, or due to fraud by fraudsters who made the loan and collected the benefit and the loan.

“In any of the actions, the return of the amounts and compensation for the pain and suffering suffered was always required. Federal judges have acted rigidly against institutions that allow themselves to be deceived by fraudsters or make payroll-deductible loans without the beneficiary’s permission”, says the lawyer.

The initial guidance for the insured who identifies any undue discount, referring to the payroll loan, is to look for the paying bank and also file a claim on the website Consumidor.gov.br in order to seek the exclusion of discounts.

This is a public service that makes it possible to solve problems directly between the consumer and the company, over the internet, without the need for administrative or judicial proceedings.