PEC is not to serve servers, says reporter

posted on 11/18/2021 06:00



Bezerra (E) in a meeting with fellow senators José Aníbal and Alessandro Vieira, who have alternative proposals to the government’s – (credit: Pedro França/Agência Senado)

The leader of the government in the Senate and rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), disagreed with the intention of President Jair Bolsonaro to use part of the fiscal space that will be opened with the eventual approval of the text to grant adjustments to all servers federal agencies. The congressman stated that the Congress’s effort on the matter “is not to meet the adjustment of civil servants, but rather the poorest in Brazil.”

The PEC dos Precatórios is the government’s bet to pay for the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid, replacing Bolsa Família. The text, already approved by the deputies, postpones the payment of more than half of the R$ 89 billion foreseen to be paid off next year in court orders — Union debts recognized by the courts — and expands the spending ceiling. The Ministry of Economy’s objective is to open a fiscal slack of R$91.6 billion in next year’s budget.

“I find it very difficult (granting readjustments to servers). We are still at the beginning of the analysis of next year’s budget piece and there is very little space to meet so many demands”, argued Bezerra. “There are demands to reinforce investments in sensitive, important areas, such as housing, roads, water resources, irrigation. And there is certainly the demand that comes from federal civil servants for salary readjustments.” The government leader stressed that “the blanket is too short”. “I believe that every effort we are making now is not to attend to the readjustment of servers. The effort we are making now is to assist the poorest in Brazil, who are suffering,” he added.

Bezerra also said that he agrees with the proposal of a group of senators to make Auxílio Brasil a permanent social program, and not effective only until December 2022, as proposed by the Executive’s original PEC. He also agreed to make it clearer in the text that the main objective is to make the new social program viable.

For the second consecutive day, the government leader met with three senators who presented alternative proposals to the government: Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE), Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) and José Aníbal (PSDB-SP). All of them exclude the possibility of postponing the payment of court orders and defend compliance with the spending ceiling. Yesterday, the senators delivered to Bezerra a new proposal for the PEC, which unifies the three previously presented by the group.

The new text intends to guarantee resources for Auxílio Brasil, on a permanent basis, without prejudice to the payment of court orders. The proposal allows approximately 21 million Brazilians to benefit, with the aid of R$400 per month, by making about R$99 billion available for social assistance.

As the Correio had anticipated, the alternative PEC also intends to put an end to the so-called amendments by the rapporteur (RP9) and by the commission (RP8), which have no constitutional provision. Last week, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) confirmed the injunction from Minister Rosa Weber that suspended the release of funds from the RP9, which have been identified as a secret budget, used by the government to bargain for support in Congress.

“Absurd”

For Alessandro Vieira, “it is necessary to think of alternatives that end once and for all with the absurdity approved by the Chamber of Deputies, focusing on the problems that Brazil is actually facing in terms of the budget”, he stressed (read more in Três Questions para).

Oriovisto Guimarães said that “the PEC dos Precatórios is being rebuilt together, reaching a clear solution, so that we can maintain respect for fiscal responsibility”. According to him, “with this new text, we are offering the opportunity for the government to create the benefit in a sustainable way. We can have social responsibility without committing any fiscal irresponsibility”.

Bezerra was asked by journalists about the risk of a possible return of the PEC to the Chamber, motivated by changes made by the senators, making payment of the Auxílio Brasil, in the amount of R$ 400, in December unfeasible. The government leader denied and said that he had received from the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), a guarantee that deputies would vote on the matter in time for this amount to be paid next month.

He also emphasized that, if an agreement is not reached on a new proposal, the alternative will be to submit the text approved by the deputies to the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ). The vote of the PEC of Precatório in the collegiate is scheduled for the next 24th. The analysis of the proposal in plenary, according to the rapporteur, was confirmed by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), for the 30th.

According to the rapporteur, the government estimates it has secured at least 51 votes to approve the original text of the PEC – the minimum necessary is 49. The opposition, however, calculates that at least 35 of the 81 senators intend to vote against the matter.

Three questions for

Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE), senator

What solutions does this new PEC provide for court orders?



We have presented a proposal so that, in 2022, the amount corresponding to expenses with court decisions, which are RPVs (small claims) and court orders, remain outside the expenditure ceiling. That this amount, estimated at R$89 billion, be linked to the new permanent income transfer program. Thus, you are not allowed to promote palliative measures, they have to be permanent, with the composition of the budget for the revision of the LOA (Annual Budget Law) to update benefits such as Social Security and retirement. In addition, it anticipates a second decision of the Supreme (Federal Court), which is the prohibition of amendments by the commission and the rapporteur.

The government agreed to make Auxílio Brasil a permanent social policy. How do you rate it?



It’s already a step forward, but it’s very important for us to ensure that any space eventually opened is reserved only for this type of expense, in order to avoid any kind of temptation for electoral measures, ranging from increases for certain categories to works, in short, more amendments from the rapporteur, more political workarounds.

President Jair Bolsonaro wants to use the fiscal slack of the PEC to give adjustments to federal employees. What do you think about that?



I don’t exactly see it as a contradiction. Bolsonaro is an irresponsible and populist president. His only concern is with the election. He is not concerned with credibility, budget quality, or management quality. They are just random, disconnected measures that seek an electoral benefit.