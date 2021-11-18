Pelotas, Uruguaiana, Santo Ângelo and Santa Maria will have flights to Guarulhos (SP) in 2022 | Rio Grande do Sul

Rio Grande do Sul will have four more airlines to travel to Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo, as of 2002. Gol Linhas Aéreas signed this Wednesday (17th) with the state government to operate in the cities of Pelotas , Uruguaiana, Santo Angelo and Santa Maria.

As a result, seven municipalities will have a direct connection to Guarulhos, as Porto Alegre, Caxias do Sul and Passo Fundo also have flights to this destination.

“These new routes will connect all regions to the main hub in South America, which is the Guarulhos airport, and from there to virtually anywhere in the world. With this, we bring people, regions and businesses closer together, which has a relevant economic impact for the state’s competitiveness”, underlined Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB).

For the CEO of Gol, Paulo Kakinoff, the ad is “the result of a work based on data, facts and a lot of passion”. The executive explains that the routes will operate with schedules within the flight bank, that is, upon arriving in Guarulhos, passengers can make connections to other destinations – in Brazil and abroad – in up to an hour and a half.

According to him, this allows Rio Grande do Sul to become the state with the highest number of flights departing from the capital to the main exit port of the country.

“Now Rio Grande do Sul becomes the state that, with just one stop, will allow the greatest number of cities outside the capital to have this access to the whole world, through Guarulhos airport, with a frequency of three to four times a week, covering all leisure and work needs,” says Gol’s CEO.

Check the expected dates for the start of operations:

Pellets: January 17, 2022

Uruguaiana: April 5, 2022

Santo Angelo: July 4, 2022

Santa Maria: October 26, 2022

Operations in pellets will start on January 17th. The route will be operated with a Boeing 737-700 aircraft, with a capacity of 138 passengers, and a duration of 1h45.

In a simulation made by g1, this Wednesday, prices range from BRL 385 to BRL 530, depending on the modality.

The route between Uruguayan and Guarulhos is the result of a partnership between Gol and Voepass. The start is scheduled for April 5th and will have three weekly frequencies: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The tickets will be sold exclusively by Gol and the flights will be operated by the partner company with the ATR-72 aircraft, with capacity for 68 passengers. Sales start next week.

saint angel will receive direct flights from Guarulhos also operated with Boeing 737-700, starting on July 4th. And the route of Santa Maria will have operations on Voepass from 26 October. For Santo Ângelo and Santa Maria, sales start in the first quarter of 2022.