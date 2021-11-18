“People think it’s fresh”, says a boy who can’t eat fruit

Ever since he was a child, content producer Felipe Marques already knew there was something wrong with him. Whenever I ate fruits and vegetables, I had a bad taste in my mouth and felt like vomiting. At the age of 20, the feeling of disgust began to have an explanation: he was diagnosed with fructoseemia.

Fructoseemia is a rare genetic disease caused by a deficiency of the enzyme aldolase B in the liver, which leads to malabsorption of fructose, a sugar found in fruits, vegetables, vegetables and honey. The intolerance can also be to sucrose, popularly called table sugar, or to sorbitol, another natural sweetener.

“Since it is an unusual disease, many people thought it was a fluff of mine and I didn’t know how to defend myself. After the diagnosis, and knowing that it has been a recognized disease since 1956, they understand the seriousness of the problem”, vents the student.

According to him, the symptoms started in the first months of life. As Felipe was sick after eating sweet foods, even without knowing he was sick, the family did not force him.

Generally, those who have fructose suffer from vomiting, malaise, hypoglycemia, nausea, restlessness, paleness, sweating, tremors and lethargy. Eventually, it can have apathy and progress to coma and seizures. Depending on the amount of fructose ingested, the nutrient can damage liver and kidney function.

Difficulties in gaining weight

The student developed hepatic steatosis, a disorder characterized by the accumulation of fat inside liver cells due to fructoseemia. It also has difficulty gaining weight, which is a characteristic of those who have the disease.

He claims to hate his body, but has been learning to love himself more. “Nothing that a gym doesn’t solve, to gain muscle mass. Perhaps the biggest impact is when I go to a restaurant and there are few options for me on the menu or at a party where I hardly enjoy anything”, he explains.

Marques is monitored by a gastroenterologist to treat steatosis, a nutritionist who takes care of the diet and an endocrine responsible for supplementing vitamins that replace fruit. He says the illness has never stopped him from doing anything meaningful, but it leaves him out of some pleasures.

“I can’t have a vegetarian or vegan diet, something I really admire. And not even enjoy Easter eating chocolate”, he jokes.

Geneticist Ana Maria Martins, from the Institute of Genetics and Inborn Errors of Metabolism (Igem), warns: “Individuals who have symptoms of fructose should be monitored by a multidisciplinary team and follow treatment guidelines to avoid serious symptoms and progress satisfactory”.

Content production

After Felipe realized that there was little information about fructose on the internet and because it was a rare disease, he imagined that other people had the same problem. So, he created a profile called Frutosemia Brasil, where he shares his experience and has a relationship channel to meet people like him.

“When I first talked about it openly, it was a shock. Many people have never heard of the disease and others had no idea of ​​the difference between fructose and fructose malabsorption, something that is very important to know so as not to take the wrong treatment”, he says.

He says that more interested in the subject arrive every day and his main objective is to increase the frequency of publications. “Even in the beginning, I’ve helped several people to find quality doctors and even get a diagnosis,” he says.