PF bans the network of gas stations in Bahia involved in drug trafficking

This Thursday (18th), the Federal Police (PF) banned the activity of a network of gas stations in Bahia accused of involvement with a criminal organization dedicated to the international trafficking of cocaine, with activities in various acts of money laundering. The interdiction is within the actions of Operation Calvary, which serves 36 search and seizure warrants, six preventive arrest warrants, four temporary arrest warrants and seven interdiction warrants for economic activity in the states of São Paulo, Bahia, Mato Grosso, Santa Catarina, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul. Altogether, it is estimated that the assets seized/sequestered during the investigation exceed R$ 50 million.

The operation is carried out in conjunction with the Internal Revenue Service of Brazil and in collaboration with Europol, and has the participation of around 150 federal police officers and eight Federal Revenue servers participate in the action. The warrants were issued by the 6th Federal Court of São Paulo/SP and also include the kidnapping of 28 real estate (located in 4 states), several vehicles (including cars valued at more than R$ 600,000.00), and amounts in custody in accounts bank accounts of 53 natural and legal persons (including accounts opened in Portugal and Belgium).

Photo: Disclosure/PF

Furthermore, the hijacking of a long-haul ship, which belongs to the investigated criminal group and would be used in the transoceanic transport of cocaine, was determined, as well as the interdiction of the activity of a network of gas stations in the State of Bahia. The investigations, which began in January 2021, revealed the existence of a criminal organization operating in shipments of cocaine to Europe, mainly through transoceanic vessels.

It remains proven that the group coordinated the export of 2,700 kg of cocaine, in October 2020, from the Port of São Sebastião/SP, using the ship named UNISPIRIT, which had the city of Cadiz/Spain as its final destination. However, part of the drug ended up being seized in Brazil (1,500kg), during joint inspection by the PF and RFB, and the other part in Spain (1,200kg), after the PF communicated to the police authorities of that country and the action of Europol.

In the wake of the investigations, 66 people were also removed from the banking and tax secrecy, including 39 legal entities suspected of being used by the investigated to practice money laundering. The operation was named “Calvary” in allusion to the cemetery in which Don Corleone, from the movie “The Godfather I”, was buried, although the leader of the criminal organization is called by the other members of the group “Don”, in reference to the character.