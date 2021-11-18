PF is more expensive, with less potatoes and no sirloin steak

Less than two kilometers away, Kátia Marina de Oliveira, 36, is trying to balance the accounts of Lanchonete and Restaurante da Cidade, a business that has been in operation for 55 years in Vila Buarque and is not related to the Lanchonete da Cidade franchise. She arrived in April to take over the management after one of the partners died.

Since then, it has cut what it considered a superfluous expense. The espresso machine, for example, was turned off to save energy. Those who consumed the coffee from the machine were students from a college across the street, but in-person classes are suspended because of the pandemic.

It was to turn off the machine or stop offering the traditional complimentary coffee at the end of meals.

Kátia Increased menu prices by 10% and reduced portions of side dishes — rice, beans and French fries.

The cut [nas porções] it’s minimal, the customer doesn’t even notice. We had to do this to not lose so much, because we can’t pass the full cost on to them.

Kátia Marina de Oliveira, manager of Snack bar and Restaurant da Cidade

The restaurant is open from Monday to Saturday, with extended hours until after 11 pm on Wednesdays.

The manager says that the clientele has gradually returned to eating out, so much so that consumption at the place has once again surpassed deliveries. At around 5 pm, when the reporter visited the place, customers were consuming PF, snacks and drinks at tables outside.

“The movement is much better than in April, mainly because at the time we closed early. We had an interesting increase in lunch, but then it was ‘dead.’ Overall, the weekends have been very fruitful.”