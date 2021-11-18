Pfizer seeks authorization for pill against Covid in US

by Michael Erman

(Reuters) – Pfizer said on Tuesday it is seeking authorization in the United States for its experimental Covid-19 antiviral pill, which has reduced the chance of hospitalization or death for adults at risk of serious illness by 89% in a clinical study .

The drugmaker said it has already submitted its application for an emergency use authorization of the drug Paxlovid to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), including data from its clinical study.

The oral drug could be a promising new weapon in the fight against the pandemic, as it can be used as an early home treatment to help prevent hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19. It could also become an important tool in countries and areas with limited access to vaccines or low vaccination rates.

It was not immediately clear when the FDA will review Pfizer’s application. MSD and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, which are developing a competing tablet, molnupiravir, submitted their application for an emergency use authorization on October 11th.

A panel of outside FDA experts will convene to study this application on Nov. 30. It is believed that the medicine will be available later this year.

“We are moving as quickly as possible in our effort to put this potential treatment into the hands of patients, and we look forward to working with the FDA in its review of our application, as well as with other regulatory agencies around the world,” said the executive. Pfizer boss Albert Bourla in a press release.

A company spokesman said the data being presented came from tests of the tablet with unvaccinated high-risk participants. The FDA will make the final decision on the audience to which the drug will be indicated and how it can be used.

The New York-based drugmaker said it has started the treatment authorization application process in several countries, including the UK, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and is planning more international applications.

Pfizer says it expects to manufacture 180,000 treatments by the end of next month and at least 50 million by the end of 2022.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company said it would allow generic manufacturers to supply its antiviral pill against Covid-19 in 95 low- and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with the international public health group Patents Group on Medicines (MPP).

