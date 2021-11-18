PIS/Pasep allowance, start of new withdrawals and how to consult

Workers who are awaiting the new release of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus can begin to prepare. After all, the new benefit will be available from January, and with the end of the year the benefit is getting closer to being available.

The payment schedule for next year concerns the 2020 base year salary bonus, that is, related to workers who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days last year.

The payment of the benefit should have been released in July of this year, however, due to the pandemic and the decision of the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat), the benefit was postponed to next year.

Changes for next year

Among the changes planned for the 2022 salary bonus is the change in the payment system. To date, payment was made available from July of one year and continued to be released until June of the following year.

Starting next year, the payment schedule will be made available to workers between the months of January and December. Thus, all workers will have access to the benefit in the same year.

The new payment schedule will be defined based on the information that employers provided in the RAIS (Annual Social Information Report) sent in the month of October.

Thus, there will be an audit period of four months on the RAIS information for the identification of beneficiaries and provision of the payment schedule by Codefat. The forecast is that around 23 million workers will have access to the PIS/Pasep salary bonus.

In the case of the requirements, there will be no change, thus, it will be necessary to have at least five years of work card, to have received on average up to two minimum wages per month and to have the data updated by the employer at RAIS. For information about RAIS, see the Ministry of Labor and Employment website: www.mte.gov.br.

Salary bonus amount

The value of PIS/Pasep is up to one minimum wage and varies according to the length of time worked. Thus, those who worked the whole year receive a minimum wage, whereas those who worked one month receive proportionally 1/12 of the salary.

Thus, it will be necessary to count how many months were worked in the reference year. If it was only one month, you will have to divide the minimum wage by 12. If it is two months, you will have to divide the salary by 12 and multiply by two and so on.

It is worth remembering that the amounts of the salary bonus are generally rounded up, in addition, those who worked with a formal contract for at least 15 days within the month are counted as one month of work.

How to consult the salary bonus

In the case of workers from private companies, the PIS can be consulted as follows:

Withdrawals when released can be made as follows:

With Citizen Card and registered password: withdrawals can be made at Caixa’s ATMs, lotteries and Caixa Aqui correspondents

Don’t have the Citizen Card? The withdrawal is made at a Caixa branch, with an identification document

Are you an individual account holder at Caixa? The allowance will be deposited directly into the account, if there is a balance above BRL 1 and movement

In the case of public servants, the Pasep query can be performed as follows:

through the Banco do Brasil website

through the telephones of the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions); 0800 729 0001 (other cities) and 0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired)

at the posts of the Regional Labor Superintendence, formerly DRT

In the case of Pasep, the withdrawal is done as follows:

Direct withdrawal at Banco do Brasil branches, with identification document. Bank account holders receive the money directly into the account, that is, they do not need to go to the bank to receive it. Anyone who has an account at another bank can make the transfer free of charge at a BB branch or over the internet.