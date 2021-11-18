Pix return mechanism starts working

Last Tuesday (16), the Pix instant payment system completed one year of operation in Brazil. With the anniversary, a new feature was also launched that had been awaited by many users: the Special Pix Return Mechanism. With this new mechanism, it will be easier to reverse the amounts moved in case of operational failure or suspected fraud.

It is worth remembering that, in June this year, the Central Bank (BC) announced that it would launch this mechanism. Thus, the new Special Pix Return Mechanism adds to other BC actions to make Pix safer, such as the transfer limits of R$1,000 overnight.

How does Pix’s Special Return Mechanism work?

With the Special Return Mechanism, the institution in which the recipient has an account is responsible for returning the amount. This return can occur on the institution’s own initiative or at the request of the institution with which the payer has an account. A similar mechanism already exists in Pix, but it only works when the user who received the transaction notices an error.

This new function allows the return of money only when there is “founded suspicion of fraud” or operational failures. On the other hand, if the user makes a transfer by mistake, the money can be returned through the function that already existed in Pix.

Finally, anyone who receives an amount improperly, whether through fraud or operational error, must be notified of the debit to the account. In addition, the transaction must appear on the transaction statement.

