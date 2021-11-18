PL gives party president ‘carte free’ to settle Bolsonaro affiliation, senator announces | Policy

Senator Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) stated that the party’s state presidents, meeting this Wednesday (17) in Brasília, gave the national president of the party, Valdemar Costa Neto, “white card” to agree the terms with Jair Bolsonaro of the affiliation of the President of the Republic to the PL.

Jorginho Mello gave the information while the meeting between Costa Neto and the other leaders was still going on. He said he was “authorized” by the party president to make the announcement.

“The party unanimously delivers a power of attorney to President Valdemar so that he can deal with President Bolsonaro, and everyone will welcome the president with open arms,” ​​the senator declared.

The meeting took place three days after Valdemar Costa Neto announced the postponement of the affiliation of President Jair Bolsonaro to the legend.

Last Sunday (14), through a statement, the PL informed that, by “common agreement”, the ceremony that would seal Bolsonaro’s entry into the legend had been postponed. The event was scheduled for the 22nd.

PL politicians say the cancellation was motivated by hurdles in state alliances for the 2022 elections.

Two years without a party, Bolsonaro says that membership in the PL is not guaranteed

On a trip to Dubai, Bolsonaro stated, after the postponement, that the state coalitions should be discussed. “We are not going to accept, for example, São Paulo supporting someone from the PSDB”, he said.

Jorginho Mello stated that there will be no problems with the PL representations in the states and that Costa Neto will resolve the regional “edges”. According to him, there will be no coalition with another party that is not “aligned” with Bolsonaro.

“Everything underway, everything resolved. All states – Northeast, South, North – the party’s support will be for President Bolsonaro and will have no governor, no senator who is not aligned with President Bolsonaro’s project,” he declared.

The president, at the time, mentioned other pending issues to be resolved with the PL.

“We still have many things to settle. For example: my and Valdemar’s speech on issues of conservative agendas, on issues of national interest, on foreign policy,” detailed Bolsonaro. “The issue of defense, the ministers, the pattern of ministers to continue. Marriage has to be perfect.”

Another impediment to membership, as shown in journalist Andréia Sadi’s blog, was the negative repercussions of Bolsonaro’s union with the party of Valdemar Costa Neto, convicted and imprisoned because of the monthly allowance scandal.

Elected president by the PSL in 2018, Bolsonaro left the party in 2019 amid disagreements with the party’s summit. He even articulated the creation of a new acronym, Aliança Pelo Brasil, which did not pass the signature collection phase.

To run for re-election, Bolsonaro must be affiliated with a political party at least six months before the election – that is, by April of next year.

The PL is one of the main parties of the informal group in the Chamber known as the Centrão, with which Bolsonaro has allied and on whom it depends to approve projects of interest to the government and to support itself politically.

In this group, Valdemar is one of the most historically influential politicians. In 2012, Valdemar was sentenced in the monthly payment trial by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to 7 years and 10 months in prison for passive corruption and money laundering.