‘PL is giving Valdemar carte blanche to make a deal with Bolsonaro,’ says senator

the senator Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) stated this Wednesday afternoon, the 17th, that the Liberal Party (PL) is giving a “free hand” to the national president of the acronym, Valdemar Costa Neto, trim “all the rough edges” and match the president’s affiliation Jair Bolsonaro the subtitle. State leaders met in Brasília to discuss the possible agreement with the head of the federal Executive – until the publication of this report, the meeting was still taking place.

“The party is giving President Valdemar carte blanche to settle with President Bolsoanro all the edges and possibilities that they have in any corner of Brazil. A very positive meeting. The PL comes out more and more united. Evidently, all the states spoke, one by one. In some cases, there was some kind of difficulty in the State, but this is all being resolved. The party unanimously delivers a power of attorney to President Valdemar so that he can deal with Bolsonaro”, said Mello upon leaving the meeting. The congressman, an ally of Bolsonaro in the Senate, added that the PL “will not have a coalition with another party that is not aligned” with the president of the Republic.

Senator Wellington Fagundes (PL-MT) affirmed that “the nail has been beaten” and reinforced confidence in Bolsonaro’s affiliation. He stressed, however, that only signing the membership form will give “complete security” to liberals. “The nail is hit, just the tip is not turned. What turns the tip is exactly the signature, this gives total security. We are leaving the meeting much more confident that he [Bolsonaro] will be a member of the PL”, he assessed. “We gave him an authorization [Valdemar] Negotiate. Valdemar, as leader, will mediate. All discussed, case by case”, he continued.

Despite the optimism, the senators did not clarify whether there was an agreement in the sense of overcoming obstacles existing in some states, such as São Paulo, Piauí and Pernambuco. Such as Young pan has reported, these are central points in the discussions between Bolsonaro and Valdemar Costa Neto. In Sao Paulo, the PL has an agreement to support the candidacy of vice-government Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), an ally of governor João Doria (PSDB), for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes. in Piauí, Costa Neto gave the local board the autonomy to ally itself with the candidate of Governor Wellington Dias, from the PT, to command the state. In Pernambuco, liberals must compose the PSB’s platform, an acronym that opposes the Bolsonaro government.

In a statement, the National Executive stated that “the presidents of the Liberal Party regional directorates, meeting at the national headquarters of the party in Brasília, unanimously decided that: the Liberal Party is ready and aligned to receive the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, in all states; the national president of the Liberal Party, Valdemar Costa Neto, has carte blanche to lead and decide on the presidential succession and affiliation of President Jair Bolsonaro”.