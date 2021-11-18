‘Play up to 5 positions’

Mario Jorge, coach of Flamengo’s under-17 team, spoke about Matheus França, one of the jewels of Ninho do Urubu, related to the match against Corinthians

the under-17 team of the Flamengo caught the attention of Brazilian football after an overwhelming season. Brazilian champion in the category, the boys from Ninho do Urubu still won the Copa do Brasil, after running over the palm trees in the semifinal and the São Paulo in the decision, and still, to break, they took the Supercopa do Brasil. All this, under the baton of Matheus France.

Even with Brazilian football talents, one of the great people responsible for the ‘Gávea machine’ is coach Mario Jorge. In an exclusive interview with ESPN.com.br, the captain, who has been with the club since 2016, spoke about the work process with the Flamengo kids and the impacts of the ‘winning mentality’ on the team.

“It’s something I bring with me. This competitive part, in essence, I’ve brought with me since I was an athlete. I wasn’t a great athlete, but I’ve always been competitive. Since I was 18, 19 years old, I had in mind to be a coach and always remain competitive . I always try to make the boys my image and likeness. Football has a lot of the same, they need to be competitive at all times, at all times,” said the coach.

One of the multi-champions with Flamengo at the base and that catches the attention of coach Mario Jorge is the boy Matheus França. Appointed as the main jewel of the Vulture’s Nest, the 17-year-old athlete has a fine valued at 100 million euros, around R$ 624 million.

According to information from Venê Casagrande, the jewel of Rubro-Negro was related to the match this Wednesday between Flamengo and Corinthians, for the Brazilian Championship. Matheus França should be on the bench and at the disposal of coach Renato Gaúcho.

For Mario Jorge, even with only 17 years old, the professional will not be intimidating for França, since the boy is ‘adaptable’ and with the possibility of doing multiple roles in Flamengo’s front sector.

“I think França is an extremely adaptable player. A versatile guy, he can do all five functions from midfield forward. He can do the 7, the 8, the 9, the 10 and the 11 for us Flamengo, we have the habit of 4-3-3. This versatility can help him a lot to fit in.”

“When the gear is working, you put on a quality piece, the tendency is for it to loosen up even more. Something very good about Flamengo is the proximity of the professionals with the base boys. França was very involved in the sub-17, but, when it comes to the under-20s, they are very close to the professionals. That gives them the edge, makes them not come so late in the main team”, concluded the coach.

The great performance of Matheus França even yielded the boy’s comparison to none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. After scoring six goals in two matches against Palmeiras in the semifinal of the Brazil U-17 Cup, the athlete was praised by the daily AT, from Spain, comparing him to the Portuguese genius.

“In some ways, he looks like the player from Manchester United. He has this ability to score, despite starting most of the time on the wings and a highly developed physique,” said the publication. Matheus França has a link with Flamengo until 2027.