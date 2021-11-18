Poll indicates that Valentina should leave this 9th. Farm

Rico Melquiades is Farmer once again, in the week the 9th farm was defined, this Wednesday night, November 17th, and voting has already been opened to see who should leave the reality show. Aline, Solange and Valentina are up for voting and we will only know who will leave the reality show this Thursday, November 18th.

However, the poll of the flux it already gives a preview of what could happen and how the situation is. At the moment, Valentina is chosen by the public to leave the house, with 71% of the votes. Solange and Aline are tied, with 14% each. Who will leave the dream of winning The Farm 13’s top prize this Thursday, November 18th?

There’s still time to vote!

PANEL OF ROÇAS AND OUTLETS FROM THE FARM 13

All eliminations, the expulsion of Nego do Borel and the withdrawal of Fernanda Medrado. Here is the complete list of all the pedestrians and peoas who left A Fazenda 13, from RecordTV.

1st. – Deleted: Liziane Gutierrez – September 23, 2021

2nd – Deleted: little mussun – September 30, 2021

3rd – Deleted: Erika Scheider – October 7, 2021

4th.– Eliminated: Victor Pecoraro October 14, 2021

5th.– Eliminated: lary bottino – October 21, 2021

6th.– Eliminated: Tati Breaks Shack – October 28, 2021

7th.– Eliminated: Erasmus Viana– November 4, 2021

8th. – Deleted: James Piquilo – November 11, 2021

WITHDRAWAL AND EXPULSION

Fernanda Medrado – Withdrew on September 23, 2021

Nego do Borel – Expelled on September 25, 2021

STAY WITHIN THE SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES AND TESTS

Monday: Fire Test that defines who wins the lamp with the power of the week’s flame (recorded test) – 22:30

Fire Test that defines who wins the lamp with the power of the week’s flame (recorded test) – 22:30 Tuesday: Roça Formation (live) – 22:45

Roça Formation (live) – 22:45 Wednesday: Farmer of the Week Tasting (live), 22:45

Farmer of the Week Tasting (live), 22:45 Thursday: Elimination (live), 22:45

Elimination (live), 22:45 Friday: Scenes from the daily life of pedestrians and broadcast of the beginning of the party (live), 22:45

Scenes from the daily life of pedestrians and broadcast of the beginning of the party (live), 22:45 Saturday: screening of the party that took place the night before (recorded), 10:30 pm

screening of the party that took place the night before (recorded), 10:30 pm Sunday: Scenes from the daily life of pedestrians (recorded), 11:15 pm

MAIN NEWS

Marília Mendonça: Pilot’s daughter to sue company after accident

Sonia Abrão publishes rare photos with her son and celebrates love

Mara Maravilha calls vegans in new criticism of Xuxa Meneghel

Disney Celebrates Mickey’s Birthday With Disney+ Premieres