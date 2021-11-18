Porsche debuts new Taycan GTS and GT4 RS at the Los Angeles Motor Show – 11/17/2021

The Auto Show in Los Angeles, California (USA), open from this Friday, shows important trends and debuts, electrical and combustion. Porsche, for example, presented five new products at the event. Some are part of the Million Club, but two of them you can keep an eye on: Taycan GTS and GT4 RS.

With combustion, hybrid and electric engines, the Germans are exhibiting the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS – the main highlight -, in addition to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, track version, Taycan GTS, Taycan GTS Sport Turismo and Panamera Platinum Edition.

Leandro Sabes, an executive at Porsche Brazil, recalls the importance of the US market for the brand.

“It is our second largest market, up to the third quarter, 51,615 were sold, which represents 30% growth compared to 2020. In Brazil, until October, 2,724 units sold represent 21% compared to the previous year. Another data, 35 % of vehicles sold in the country are electrified”, he commented.

How are the cars?

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is that kind of car you admire for its visual excellence, without going down to the mechanics. The sports car has a light body, adaptive agility chassis and exclusive sound.

Equipped with a six-cylinder, aspirated boxer engine with 500 hp and 460 Nm of torque. With a PDK dual clutch system, the model is capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 315 km/h.

The Taycan GTS, which we’re going to take you to the track, has a range of up to 504 km, based on WLTP numbers. It is the first to cross the five-hundred-kilometer mark. Power reaches 598 horsepower and instantaneous torque of 850 Nm.

For Brazil, the version will be the sedan, but here in Los Angeles there is also the third body variant, the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo – a slight resemblance to the Cross Turismo.

The Porsche Panamera Platinum is a special series that highlights exclusive details, which are found in the tailpipe trim, logo and 21-inch wheels.

The Cayenne GT, with a carbon roof and exclusive golden wheels, rim 22, costs R$ 1.2 million in Brazil. 640 hp twin-turbo V8 engine. Very exclusive.

