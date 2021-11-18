Positivo and CSN Mineração: learn about the main candidates for the new Ibovespa portfolio, according to analysts

B3 Bovespa São Paulo Stock Exchange (Germano Lüders/InfoMoney)

SAO PAULO – After the entry of names like Alpargatas (ALPA4) and Rede D’Or (RDOR3) on the Ibovespa in September, analysts are preparing for the next group of newcomers to the main Brazilian variable income index. Positivo Tecnologia (POSI3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3) are the main candidates to be included in the update of the index’s theoretical portfolio, which will take effect from January 3, analysts point out.

In reports released this week, Bank of America, Itaú BBA, Morgan Stanley and XP Investimentos highlighted the roles as the most likely to compose the new selection, which will have three previews, with the first one disclosed on December 1st.

This is because these assets must meet criteria such as the Negotiability Index (IN), which indicates the degree of trading of an asset in the capital market, highlight BofA analysts. Having the papers traded in 95% of the sessions during the period of validity of the three previous portfolios is also among the requirements.

In XP’s evaluation, Positivo should be listed on the Ibovespa, with a projected weight of 0.03%. CSN Mineração, in turn, would have a share of 0.3%.

Getnet (GETT11) should leave the group, according to BofA and BBA, as it does not meet the criteria to remain on the Ibovespa.

Other candidates to make up the Brazilian index, although less likely to be included, are the shares of Cesp (CESP6), Porto Seguro (PSSA3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), according to analysts.

According to Itaú BBA, the chances of 3R Petroleum and Cesp being added are small, as they would need the business volume to increase at the end of the year compared to the rest of the index, as they do not meet the IN. Next in line in terms of trading volume requirements are Porto Seguro and SLC Agrícola (SLCE3), the bank writes in a report.

Itaú BBA reinforces that there may be some surprises, as the definitive rebalancing is scheduled for 31 trading days from now, and that there are some stocks close to the inclusion zone.

In the bank’s assessment, with the new disposition of the index, the heavy commodities sector would recover its market share, led by Vale (VALE3). Financial companies would be among the main losers, led by Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4).

Methodology

Every four months, in January, May and September of each year, B3 carries out a reassessment of the shares that make up the Ibovespa portfolio to verify that the assets meet its criteria.

Among the requirements are: being assets traded regularly and having relevant financial volume (participation of at least 0.1% of the volume traded during the effective period of the three previous portfolios).

Furthermore, the actions cannot be “penny stocks“, which are those traded at values ​​below R$ 1.00.

Monitoring which companies should leave or enter the index can be important, given that shares included in the Ibovespa in the past appreciated, on average, 10.4% a month before the rebalancing, highlights XP, in a report.

This is because shares start to gain the attention of investment funds (active and passive management, such as ETFs – index funds), in addition to the fact that their inclusion in the index increases the interest of investors in general.

