Pragmata is officially pushed back to 2023 by Capcom; new art

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

Capcom has officially announced that pragmatist has been pushed back to 2023. In addition, new title art has been released.

In January of this year, we had the information about the postponement to 2023, but it came through Sony which had listed pragmatist for that date.

See below for Capcom’s official message and new artwork from pragmatist. The other tweet is a short video showing the mysterious girl apologizing for being late.

pragmatist is planned to be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC.

Update on #PRAGMAT:

Our team is working hard on the project, but to ensure this is an unforgettable adventure, we’ve decided to move the launch window to 2023. In the meantime, we have some new art to share with you. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/n7vNh5SEma — Capcom Brasil (@CapcomBrasil) November 18, 2021