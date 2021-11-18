President of the Unimed/RS Federation addresses the issue of leadership at Federasul

The president of the Unimed/RS Federation, Nilson Luiz May, was the speaker at Tá na Mesa this Wednesday, an event hosted and promoted by the Federation of Business Entities of Rio Grande Sul (Federasul), in the main hall of the Palácio do Comércio, in Porto Alegre. The guest shared with those present several aspects and elements about how to be a positive leader, the theme of his book “Landing for Life”, which had an autograph session at the venue.

“Leadership is a journey, not a destination”, observed the doctor and writer, who told about his professional trajectory. The principles and values ​​of leadership were analyzed by the speaker. “It is very difficult for a leader to be able to provide justifications in meetings where many participants are on the other side and have other opinions. But to lead, there must be a relentless pursuit of culture, such as literature, cinema and politics. The leader needs to know how to talk about different subjects”, he stated.

During Tá na Mesa, Nilson Luiz May reproduced on the screens an excerpt from the film “Perfume de Mulher”, in which the actor represented by Al Pacino exposes what it is to lead. The president of Federasul, Anderson Trautman Cardoso, highlighted the guest’s presence and the relevance of the subject discussed, commenting on the 17th Congress of the entity, which will be held on November 22, at Instituto Caldeira, with the theme “Innovation: the future is now”.

“We are talking today about leadership and next Monday we will have innovation on the congress agenda. Innovation is the central theme of the entity, which developed a platform to be launched in the second, integrating all affiliates in the interior of the State, providing opportunities for the inclusion of our affiliates in this new business and economy model, and dealing with how to disseminate culture, innovation in practice and what are the perspectives of the public and private sectors in relation to the future”, anticipated the director.

The speech was attended by the CEO of the People’s Mail, Sydney Costa; the CEO of Rádio Guaíba, Jefferson Torres; the president of Grupo Record RS, Carlos Alves, and the newspaper’s Marketing and Marketing director, João Müller. Today’s Tá na Mesa was the second in-person event with limited occupation of people, after the vaccination campaign advanced in the state.





