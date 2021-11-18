Property collapses in the north of Rio and leaves one dead and three injured – News

A man died and three people (two women and a child) were injured after a four-story building collapsed in Morro do Salgueiro, in Tijuca, north of Rio, this Wednesday night (17). The Municipal Department of Social Assistance confirmed the death of one person. Four other people lived in the property, but were not at home at the time of the collapse.

According to the Municipal Health Department, a 19-year-old woman and a four-year-old girl were treated at the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital and are stable under observation. A third victim, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital and will undergo surgery.

According to a statement from the Rio City Hall, Civil Defense technicians inspected the site and pointed out that the neighboring properties had not suffered any damage. The municipal management informs that after stabilization, technicians from the Conservation department and Comlurb will work on removing the rubble and cleaning the site.

Military personnel from the Fire Department were called around 8:10 pm and acted on the spot. The deputy mayor of Grande Tijuca, Wagner Coe, accompanied the work of the firefighters. Military police officers from the Tijuca battalion were also called to the site of the landslide. So far, the causes of the collapse are unknown.

Three people were rescued from the rubble alive. Firefighters had the help of sniffer dogs and drones to locate victims and reconnoiter the area. Among those rescued is a child.

See the note from the City Hall of Rio:

The City of Rio informs that a house with three floors collapsed this Wednesday night (17.11) on Rua Francisco Graça, 81, in the community of Salgueiro, in Tijuca. According to the Fire Department, four people were at the scene. Three women (two adults and a child) were rescued alive and taken to the Souza Aguiar and Salgado Filho hospitals. A man died. Civil Defense technicians inspected the site and pointed out that the neighboring properties were not affected. After stabilization, technicians from the Conservation secretariat and Comlurb will work on removing the rubble and cleaning the site. Staff from the Social Assistance Department are on site to assist residents. Eight people lived on site. Welcoming was offered, but people preferred to stay with relatives. The City Hall will offer Social Rent and emergency supplies. Civil Defense, Social Welfare Secretary and Subprefecture teams are on site.