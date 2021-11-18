Prostate Cancer: See 5 Foods That Help Fight | Take care of you | Online Diary

The National Cancer Institute (INCA) estimates that around 65 thousand new cases of prostate cancer must be registered per year, which corresponds to 29.2% of the incident tumors in males in Brazil.

In the month focused on the prevention of prostate cancer, with the November Azul global campaign, the Regional Hospital of the Southeast of Pará – Dr. Geraldo Veloso (HRSP), in Marabá, highlights some simple attitudes that can help fight the disease.

‘November Azul’: men’s health care

Marina Milhomem, a nutritionist who works at the Regional, explains that to prevent prostate cancer, the ideal is to maintain a diet rich in plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, vegetables, whole grains, beans and other legumes.

“Foods rich in antioxidant lycopene, sulfur substances, folic acids, among other nutrients improve the immune system, and bring benefits to fight prostate cancer”, he emphasizes.

The specialist also emphasizes that foods such as processed meat, sausage, cold cuts and sausages in general, stuffed biscuits, gelatin, industrialized breads and soft drinks, foods that are low in nutrients, should be avoided.

“A diet rich in animal fats, industrialized products, sugar and salt weaken the immune system, opening the door to several diseases, including prostate cancer”, he says.

Prevention

Check out 5 food tips from the HRSP nutritionist, which can contribute to the prevention of prostate cancer:

Garlic and onion: Both garlic and onion have the ability to stop the growth of cancer cells. They are rich in sulfur compounds, antioxidant nutrients that prevent the action of free radicals;

Tomato: It contains lycopene, an antioxidant substance that is closely linked to the decrease in the rate of lung and prostate cancer;

Dark green vegetables: Foods such as broccoli, cauliflower and spinach can help reduce the chances of prostate cancer, as they are rich in folic acid, a nutrient that fights the effect of free radicals on cells;

Oilseeds: Nuts, almonds, hazelnuts and peanuts are rich in selenium, a mineral with antioxidant action that helps in cell renewal. They are also rich in vitamin E, a nutrient that improves immune system function;

Green tea: It helps to inhibit the growth of cancer cells. Studies show that green tea polyphenols can significantly lower levels of prostate cancer biomarkers.

Service:

The Regional Hospital of the Southeast of Pará is a reference for more than one million people in 22 municipalities in the region. The unit, which belongs to the Government of Pará, and is managed by the philanthropic entity Pró-Saúde, provides 100% free care through the SUS (Unified Health System).