PS Store starts promotion of indie games with up to 90% off

THE Sony started a new promotion this Wednesday (17) that offers discounts of up to 90% on various indie games.

However, we’ve listed some highlights that we’ve found for those who want a little help in curating in the midst of so many prices! Check it out below:

Outer Wilds — R$ 62.34 (40% discount)

What Remains of Edith Finch — BRL 25.05 (70% discount)

Horizon Chase Turbo — R$ 17.47 (75% discount)

We Happy Few — BRL 37.42 (85% discount)

evil inside — BRL 34.95 (50% discount)

Spelunky — BRL 15.98 (80% discount)

The Suicide of Rachel Foster — BRL 26.22 (75% discount)

Crypt of the NecroDancer — BRL 15.98 (80% discount)

Cat Quest — BRL 8.08 (85% discount)

Tools Up! — BRL 41.96 (60% discount)

Crossing Souls — BRL 18.62 (75% discount)

Trine 2: Complete Story — BRL 26.22 (75% discount)

goetia — BRL 5.39 (90% discount)

Not A Hero — BRL 13.98 (80% discount)

Felix The Reaper — R$7.99 (90% discount)

tetragon — R$ 47.94 (40% discount)

Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Bundle — BRL 46.72 (75% discount)

cuphead — BRL 73.43 (30% discount)

spiritfarer — BRL 62.45 (50% discount)

The promotion is now available on the PS Store, PlayStation consoles digital store, and ends on December 2nd.