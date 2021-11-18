PS5 gets more expensive in Brazil before Black Friday

The PlayStation 5 underwent a price adjustment this Wednesday (17) and became more expensive in Brazil. right after the decrease in prices in August, with the readjustment of the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products), the two models had an increase of R$ 100. In this way, the version with disk reader starts to cost R$ 4,499.99, while the PS5 Digital Edition goes up to R$ 3,999.99.

Before the new adjustment, prices, respectively, were R$ 4,399.90 and R$ 3,899.90 for versions with and without disc support. The PlayStation advisory confirmed the information, but has not yet released the reason why the consoles had the price increase.

Launched in Brazil in November 2020, the PlayStation 5 suffered a price reduction soon after reaching the stores also by a government measure. At the time, however, the change baffled users who purchased video games at full launch value. Initially, the initial values ​​of the PS5 were R$ 4,699 (with reader) and R$ 4,199 (without reader).

It is worth considering that the readjustment comes a few days before Black Friday 2021, which takes place on November 26th. Traditionally, the date is expected by consumers to bring more pleasant prices and promotions.

[Atualizado]: The PlayStation released a statement to Voxel, explaining the reason for the increase. Check out the full positioning below:

“Prices are in line with our constant assessment of local market conditions.”