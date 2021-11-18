PS5 official price in Brazil has a R$100 adjustment in both versions

New value was practiced in batch sold today by stores

Today some online stores like Amazon have put on sale another batch of PlayStation 5, but despite the good news for those who were waiting for the possibility of buying a console, the new batch brought a readjustment of R$100 in the amount practiced on the devices in national territory, and to the dismay of buyers, these one hundred reais were an increase.

O PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition were being sold in the last batches for the value of BRL 4,399.90 for the version with disc and BRL 3,899.90 for the digital version, the new value practiced today was BRL 4,499.90 and R$3,999.90 respectively.

It will be even harder to find a PS5 until March 2022

Production is being particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic



Unlike what happened on previous occasions where the console had its official price readjusted, this time the Sony I did not comment on the increase, it is worth remembering that the console has suffered price drops since its launch, thanks to reductions in tax values, which allowed the company to practice a lower value than what was initially planned for Brazil.

One of the reasons that may have contributed to the price increase may be the increase in the dollar price, in recent months the American currency has become increasingly expensive for us Brazilians, which causes imported products that have their value based for the dollar suffer from increases, but as the Sony has not yet spoken, we cannot guarantee that this is the main motivation.



In the past to Sony already realized an increase in its consoles and games due to the dollar, in June of this year we reported here on Adrenaline the increase in the value of games that have the seal PlayStation Hits, which now cost R$99.50, a 24% increase over the old value of games that could previously be found in the PlayStation Store for the price of R$79.90.

What did you think of the increase in the value of the PlayStation 5? Do you think the rise in the price of the dollar was the main culprit? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Via: psxbrasil