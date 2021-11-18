Rafinha ‘invades’ post about the club and sends a message to Bruno Henrique

Former Flamengo full-back, Rafinha played with Bruno Henrique, hero of the victory against Corinthians, on social media

currently at Guild, Rafinha, once again, showed that everything that lived for the Flamengo between 2019 and 2020 will never be forgotten. In addition to the titles, a friendship with the cast that is still alive today.

After the victory of Rubro-Negro over Corinthians, 1-0, the lateral ‘invaded’ the post of Bruno Henrique, author of the goal of the triumph, and played with the shirt 27.

O Flamengo dispute the final of Libertadores Conmebol next November 27 against the palm trees, at the Centenario Stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay. The match will be broadcast LIVE at the FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+.

“Victory with our face, Flamengo. Let’s go, congratulations to everyone. Thanks, Nação, you are speechless,” wrote the striker, who received a response from the club’s former right-back.

“Fantastic Tico… pay RODI a jata”, said Rafinha.

At 36 years old, Rafinha lived a fantastic 2019 with the red-black shirt under the command of Jorge Jesus. The player arrived in the second half and was important for the achievements of Libertadores Conmebol It’s from Brazilian championship.

The following year, before going to Greece, he raised the cups of South American Cup, of Carioca Championship and the Brazil Super Cup.

With the result, Flamengo goes to 63 points and follows in 2nd place in Brasileirão. O red-black, in the next round, goes to Beira-Rio to face the International, on Saturday (20), at 9.30 pm