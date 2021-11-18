Rain ahead of schedule relieves thermals, but electricity bill remains high – 11/17/2021

As of this week, the National System Operator (ONS) is more selective in the activation of thermoelectric plants, after months operating at the maximum power of the Brazilian electrical system to avoid rationing or blackouts during peak hours, informed the general director of the organ, Luiz Carlos Ciocchi. But until April, Brazilians will still receive the bill pressured by the water scarcity tariff, referring to the drought registered this year, and the impact of the cost of thermoelectric plants contracted to cross the dry period, from April to October.

The rains came earlier than expected, said Ciocchi, who projected a year-end like that of 2020, when they only arrived in December and were insufficient to recover the hydroelectric dams’ reservoirs. This year, they arrived two months earlier, for relief from the National Interconnected System (SIN), operated by the ONS.

“With this arrival (of the rains) before, and with all the preparation for a more extreme situation, the rain was very welcome, and today we can calmly say that, from the point of view of water scarcity, we do not there is no further indication of a problem, neither energy nor peak, it has been resolved”, he said, to Broadcast/Estadão.

prepared for the worst

He pointed out that the operator was preparing for a more adverse situation, and that, despite not talking about rationing, before the start of the rains there were already warnings that problems could occur during peak hours (mid-afternoon).

“All the actions we’ve been taking since October last year make this rain very welcome now, because now we can store it (water in reservoirs), it can be a little more selective in dispatches, you don’t need to take it the reservoirs at a level of acute stress, as we were going to have to do,” he explained.

The ONS orders the entry of energy generating units in order of merit, that is, the cheapest are released first, until reaching the most expensive ones. Thermoelectric plants, especially those powered by fossil fuel, are the ones that cost more to the system, while hydroelectric plants and other renewable sources, such as solar and wind, cost less.

Raising the level of water storage in hydroelectric reservoirs is now mandatory, Ciocchi recalled, referring to the amendment included in the law that approved the privatization of Eletrobras, and which gave four years for the recovery of these plants. According to Ciocchi, this is a process that does not take place in a year, but he assessed that in three years the reservoirs will already be at good levels.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.