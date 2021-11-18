Rain removes the risk of blackout this year, but the scenario for 2022 worries

The start of the rainy season earlier than expected alleviated the water crisis and chased away the risk of a blackout in the country, but the scenario for 2022 is still uncertain. The National Electric System Operator (ONS), however, forecasts a better-than-expected start to the year, signaling that the use of thermoelectric plants, sources that generate more expensive and polluting energy, will be more selective.

The agency also claims that the water levels of the reservoirs in the South and Southeast/Midwest, the main responsible for energy supply in Brazil, are recovering until the end of November due to the rains in October – which arrived early. The forecast was that the volume of water that fell in recent days would only be registered in December.

See ONS expectations for reservoirs

South: reservoirs should reach 53.4% ​​capacity by the end of November. Last year, in the same period, the reservoirs reached up to 54% of capacity.

Southeast/Midwest: should reach 21.3% of capacity. In 2020, in the same period, the percentage was 18%.

North: forecast is for a volume of 34.9% at the end of this month. Last year, in the same period, the capacity used was 38%.

Northeast: volume should reach 35.3% by the end of November. In 2020, at the same time, the percentage was 30%.

According to the energy consultant at Instituto Clima e Sociedade, Amanda Ohara, the rains bring relief, but the government still needs to leave the “alert” state on. “Although we are in a calmer situation from the point of view of blackouts, it is not possible to be so optimistic. The levels of the reservoirs are still very low, we will need to be lucky again so that next year we no longer have a risk of blackout,” he told the metropolises.

“The options the government took to deal with this crisis, such as contracting thermal plants, leaves the electricity bill higher for the next few years. We no longer have a risk of blackouts, but the government did not want to shut down the thermal plants yet, which keeps costs high,” he added.

Expensive energy

The amounts necessary to keep the thermoelectric plants turned on are passed on to consumers through the so-called “water scarcity flag”, in the amount of R$14.20 per 100 kWh. The flag was activated in September and should remain in force until April 2022. It represents almost 50% more than what is charged at level 2 of the red flag, of R$ 9.49.

In an interview with the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, director general of the ONS, said that the thermal plants will need to be used longer and that the reservoirs must be recovered in three years. “At the levels we’ve reached, we haven’t been able to recover the reservoirs in a year. To do this, you have to save water. To save water, you have to use thermals”, he pointed out.

“But we are not going to fill reservoirs with thermals of R$ 2,400, so as we have a little more slack and the rainy season is clearly set, we will be able to use cheaper thermals for this”, explained.

Experts heard by metropolises confirmed that the situation “is far from normal” and that there is still “a lot of rain” for the energy situation to stabilize, especially in relation to the Southeast/Midwest.