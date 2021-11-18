Rapid response team is implemented at Complexo Hospitalar Unimed – DIFUSORA 890 AM

The team is trained in order to ensure quick and effective care for patients hospitalized in cardiac arrest

The Rapid Response Team (TRR) is starting its activities at the Unimed Hospital Complex. It means that a team formed by doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and nursing technicians comes into action to assist patients with acute and serious complications in the institution’s adult inpatient units.

The TRR complies with code blue, that is, adult patients hospitalized in cardiac arrest (CPA). The sectors covered by the team are the admission of adult patients, the Diagnostic Imaging Center (CDI) and the Laboratory.

“The implementation of the TRR is very important because it standardizes the action of the multidisciplinary team in caring for cardiac arrest. Everything is designed to provide faster and more effective care”, explains Vanessa Ranquetat, TRR’s tutor nurse together with Mariana Panozzo and Sônia Barcellos.

According to TRR professionals, the Team will be triggered by a member of the adult inpatient sector upon detection of a cardiopulmonary arrest. This process takes place through a program installed on the desktop of computers in the sectors involved. When this icon is activated, the activation mode will be via a mobile phone simultaneously, for all members of the scheduled Team – all with agility, speed and dexterity in carrying out the service.

“The Continuing Education Center, together with the multidisciplinary team, seeks to continuously and promptly respond to cardiorespiratory arrests in non-critical inpatient units (adult inpatient sectors). For this, it has been putting into practice promising ideas in order to provide quality care and focused on the safety of beneficiaries”, say the professionals at the Time.

All TRR members received training on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) maneuvers, as well as all employees of the sectors involved. Training is carried out continuously, which ensures that professionals are always up-to-date on the best conduct.

In practice, the implementation of the TRR ensures even more quality in the services provided by Complexo Hospitalar Unimed. Located in Caxias do Sul, the institution receives patients from 17 municipalities in the region.

About Unimed Nordeste-RS

Unimed Nordeste-RS currently has more than 1,300 cooperative doctors and 2,679 employees. Of these, 1,900 work at the Unimed Hospital Complex. The structure includes Customer Homes and its own services, which include Unimed 24 Hours Emergency Room (in Caxias do Sul, Bento Gonçalves and Farroupilha), Clinical Analysis Laboratories, Home Care, Emergency SOS, Occupational Health, Preventive Medicine, Diagnostic Center Imaging, Hemodynamics, Pharmacies, Espaço + Saúde and the Hospital Complex Unimed Caxias do Sul, which involves the Maternal-Infant Unit and the Unimed Hospital.

With more than 380 thousand beneficiaries and more than 8,300 client companies, the cooperative is present in the municipalities of Antônio Prado, Bento Gonçalves, Boa Vista do Sul, Carlos Barbosa, Caxias do Sul, Coronel Pilar, Farroupilha, Flores da Cunha, Garibaldi, Monte Belo do Sul, Nova Padua, Nova Petrópolis, Nova Roma do Sul, Picada Café, Pinto Bandeira, Santa Tereza and São Marcos.

