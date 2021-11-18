Rapporteur of the PEC of Precatório in the Senate seeks agreement and evaluates alternative proposals

(Marcos Oliveira/Senate Agency)



A series of meetings this Wednesday (17) sought a negotiated solution to make the payment of Brazil Aid, a new social program, viable, without the most controversial aspects of PEC 23/2021, approved by the Chamber of Deputies: the postponement of payment of court orders and the change in the spending ceiling.

The leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), met in the morning with the authors of alternative proposals to amend the Constitution, José Aníbal (PSDB-SP), Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) and Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship-SE). Bezerra said that he will receive from the senators, still on Wednesday, a draft of a new proposal, to be presented “to the economic team and to the political team” of the government for evaluation.

“We will continue to invest in building this understanding. There is real willingness from the senators, who presented alternative paths. This new proposal they are designing is a combination of the three that were presented. I’m still excited”, explained the government leader.

Even having spoken in a new text, Bezerra predicted the consideration of the PEC 23 in the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ) as early as next week and the vote in the Plenary on the 30th. The senator said he had “51 or 52” votes (they are 49 to pass a PEC), but stated that the government’s desire is to have “more expressive support”. If the text undergoes alterations and has to go back to the Chamber, he said, it will be quickly approved by the deputies. According to him, the payment of aid scheduled for December is not threatened, although the Bolsa Família, the previous program, ended in October.

The senators’ divergence is focused on how to open the fiscal space for the payment of the Brazil Aid. Both the PEC 40/2021, by José Aníbal, and the PEC 41/2021, by Oriovisto Guimarães (of which Alessandro Vieira is also a signatory), seek solutions without breaking the spending ceiling and without “defaulting” in precatório – measures that , according to economists, may reduce confidence in the Brazilian economy, leading to a worsening of the public debt and the economic crisis. There is also PEC 42/2021, by senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), which also makes room in the spending ceiling without delaying court orders.

Before the meeting with Bezerra, Oriovisto Guimarães said that “it is not necessary to break the spending ceiling to give aid of R$ 400 per month.”

“The entire Senate has been working towards a credible, non-electoral, non-defaulting and above all permanent solution. The party [Podemos] closed a question in the Senate against the PEC 23. But we want to move towards an agreement”, he affirmed.

