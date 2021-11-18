Readjustment in the value of residential rent accelerates in October | Properties

O average rental value of residential properties , measured by FipeZap Residential Lease Index , increased 0.57% in October , fourth consecutive discharge of the index and biggest monthly change in the index since April 2020 , when was 0.95% . Since July, when it was 0.13%, the index has been accelerating month by month, with 0.37% in August and 0.52% in September .

Among monitored cities, only Goiânia (-0.34%) and Salvador (-0.04%) registered a drop in rental prices for residential properties. In the others, the biggest increases were in Florianópolis (+1.93%), Fortaleza (+1.85), Belo Horizonte (+1.29%), Recife (+1.14%), Curitiba (+0.89 %), Rio de Janeiro (+0.48%), Porto Alegre (+0.40%) and São Paulo (+0.28%). In Brasília, prices fluctuated close to stability (+0.01%).

Year-to-date, from January to October, the FipeZap Residential Lease Index registers an increase of 2.38%, result that maintains the behavior of the rental price of residential properties below the inflation accumulated by the IPCA (+8.24%) and the IGP-M (+16.74%), emphasizes the entity, in a note.

In the period, the locations with the biggest increases are Curitiba (+10.60%), Recife (+9.54%), Florianópolis (+8.48%), Fortaleza (+7.14%), Belo Horizonte (+ 6.08%), Salvador (+4.29%), Goiânia (+3.55%), Brasília (+2.86%) and Rio de Janeiro (+2.67%). In the opposite direction, São Paulo (-1.87%) and Porto Alegre (-0.87%) registered a drop in rent values.

Both capitals also record negative variation in rent values ​​in the last 12 months, of 2.12% and 0.99%, respectively. Among the biggest hikes in the period were Recife (+11.68%), Curitiba (+11.57%), Florianópolis (+9.40%), Fortaleza (+8.73%), Goiânia (+6.32 %), Salvador (+6.20%), Belo Horizonte (+5.50%), Rio de Janeiro (+3.62%) and Brasília (+1.86%).

The average price of residential leases, based on data from the 25 cities monitored by the FipeZap Index, ended the month of October at R$31.08/m². Comparing the calculation in the 11 capitals evaluated, São Paulo had the highest average lease price, of R$ 39.37/m². The lowest value was in Porto Alegre (R$ 24.65/m²).