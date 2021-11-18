reboot is postponed from february to august

The franchise reboot Saints Row, originally slated for release on February 25th, has been pushed back to August 23rd. The announcement was made by developer Volition and publisher Deep Silver on Tuesday (16), creative director Jim Boone’s Twitter account and a post on the franchise’s official website.

In a way, the change was already expected by the gaming community. The game was scheduled to come out on the same day as another long-awaited title, the RPG Elden Ring.

Boone’s justification, however, was that Volition did not correctly assess the impact that the covid-19 pandemic had had on Saints Row’s production stream.

“Rest assured, there won’t be any changes to the story or characters or anything that we’ve thought about with great care in recent years and that we’ve already shared with you,” said the executive.

