Record slashes torn jacket questions live with Rico · TV News

After becoming a farmer for the second time in A Fazenda 13, Rico Melquiades has already fulfilled the first commitment of his schedule with the farmer’s live. The public was focused on asking him to wear the jacket torn by Dayane Mello with a knife, but Record barred all comment on the matter.

The live broadcast took place on TikTok during the early hours of this Thursday (18) and reached 51 thousand people watching it simultaneously. Most of the comments were precisely about the jacket, but pedestrians only receive questions selected by the production, so that there is no transfer of external information such as number of followers and who is strong or weak.

Despite the huge volume of requests for the new farmer to look for or wear his jacket, Record managed to bar them all and prevent him from discovering what Dayane had done — last Monday (15), the model used a knife to rip the piece of clothing, but the former MTV has not yet seen.

Since then, the public has been waiting for the moment of discovery mainly because of the reaction that Alagoas may have to get revenge on the former Big Brother Italia participant. The live, however, ended without Rico even reading the word “jaqueta”.

Rico’s coat has become a meme that has even been adopted by Rodrigo Faro, has gained an Instagram profile with over 240,000 followers and could even become a theme song for Dennis DJ, if he responds to fan requests.

Check out some comments below:

The comments on TikTok’s live with Rico, the people clamoring for the jacket #The farmpic.twitter.com/1JtSMYG6pb — I SHOCKED (@shock) November 18, 2021

Oh if you could read the live comments #The farmpic.twitter.com/NsMACFB5ch — Will Fain (@vaidesmaar) November 18, 2021

