Renata Vasconcellos declares herself to William Bonner and Natasha Dantas reacts

Renata Vasconcellos publicly declared to William Bonner this Tuesday (16), the date on which he celebrates another year of life. Anchor woman of the National Newspaper, Natasha Dantas commented the journalist’s post.

Taking advantage of the days off during the holiday away from everyone in nature, Renata posted a message to Bonner on her Instagram profile. The newscaster of Jornal Nacional declared to her fellow member, to whom he made many compliments.

“Today is his day. A man of character and courage, passionate, fair, extremely committed to what he does and generous. A good man. Happy birthday, Bonner!”, she wrote in the caption of the photo in which she appears beside her colleague on the Jornal Nacional’s stage.

Bonner’s wife, Natasha Dantas left a message. “You two! What a great friend he has! Luck!”, she commented. GloboNews colleague Marcelo Cosme also left congratulations for JN anchor. “Live! Health”, wished the presenter of Em Pauta.

Netizens also left messages for William Bonner in Renata Vasconcellos’ post. “best friendship you have“, said fan. “The duo of success. Many years of Bonner life”, commented a follower. “Congratulations to this great professional that I admire a lot”, declared another.

Statement for William Bonner

On your social media profile, Natasha Dantas published a declaration of love for the husband. In the post, she shared a photo in which the journalist appears in a relaxed moment quite different from what viewers are used to seeing.

“Now my congratulations go to the intense William Bonemer Jr. Scorpio. Owner of the hottest laugh and the thousand funniest voices. The most amazing photographs. From the big heart. And the most charming eyes I’ve ever seen”, she wrote in the caption of the photo in which Bonner appears sitting on a porch surrounded by trees.

“Congratulations my love! For you, God’s best in this new cycle! I am with you, in everything and for everything”, completed Natasha.

Currently, William Bonner is on vacation from Jornal Nacional and he will stay away from the bench for a few more days. Meanwhile, Renata Vasconcellos continues to form a duo with Hélter Duarte in charge of Globo’s main news program.