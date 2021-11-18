Renato gives the example of Filipe Luís and sends a message about Arrascaeta, Pedro and Rodrigo Caio that can leave an optimistic crowd

Coach spoke at a press conference and addressed the situation of the injured

In a Maracanã with more than 47 thousand fans, the Flamengo hit the Corinthians by the 33rd round of the Brazilian championship. Bruno Henrique, even with knee pain, scored 48 minutes into the final stage and made the party of Nation.

O Flamengo dispute the final of Libertadores Conmebol next November 27 against the palm trees, at the Centenario Stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay. The match will be broadcast LIVE at the FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+.

Once again, the Rio club did not have Arrascaeta, who is recovering from an injury. However, according to coach Renato Gaúcho, the return may already be in the next round.

In a press conference after the victory, the coach gave the example of Filipe Luís, who returned against Corinthians, to say that the Uruguayan midfielder, as well as Pedro and Rodrigo Caio, may return to the field depending on the sequence of training sessions.

“We released Filipe and he did well. It’s the same concern we have with Pedro, Caio, Arrascaeta. Who will give us confidence is the player himself. If he gives us confidence, do the whole training routine, then we release them against the International it’s the Guild“, said Renato.

With the result, Flamengo goes to 63 points and follows in 2nd place in Brasileirão. O red-black, in the next round, will go to Beira-Rio to face Internacional, on Saturday (20), at 9:30 pm