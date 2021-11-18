Ribeiro criticizes Enem’s “ideological ghettos” issues

× Playback/TV Camera/YouTube

The Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, said this wednesday (17) to deputies to be critical of issues “peculiar to certain ideological ghettos”.

“There is no ideological control, do you understand?”, said the Minister of Education, who appeared unexpectedly at the Chamber’s Education Committee.

“Because the questions are part of a group of questions, of issues, that were there and were asked not by our government, but by (sic) old ones. What I have guided my speech, that I do not give up, is the (sic) following: I think the Enem test has to be technical, in the direct sense. What is the direct? Someone wants to take a test, the government has to know, test administrators have to know what the student knows, not a trick, not what he doesn’t know. the hour (sic) that I ask questions that are peculiar to certain ideological ghettos or thoughts in an Enem test that reaches 3 million, 4 million, 5 million [de alunos], I’m giving priority to a group that is used to a certain language, a certain (sic) practice, in short, to the detriment of the vast majority of the Brazilian people, who do not know it”, added.

Ribeiro did not mention it explicitly, but Enem 2018, the last of the Temer government, brought up a question about pajubá, a dialect used by gays and transvestites in Brazil. In fact, the solution to the question did not require knowing any word of the pajubá – she asked what made pajubá a dialect.