Rico finds coat torn by Day; see reaction in The Farm 2021

Rico finally found the coat torn by Dayane with a knife last Sunday in The Farm 2021. This Thursday, the 18th, the pawn found the piece hidden in the kitchen. See the reaction:

Rico finds torn coat in The Farm 2021

Rico was in the kitchen of the 2021 Farm headquarters on Thursday morning, 18, when he found his coat hidden under the table. In shock, the pawn said, “my God, it looks like they tore it up on purpose.”

Valentina watched Rico and pretended she didn’t know about the damage – despite having watched Dayane cut his coat with the knife.

Watch Rico’s reaction video in The Farm 2021

Rico found his coat and was shocked, Valentina is yours that coat, it only makes her situation worse, she pays so much as a nice girl, and he knows who did it, man how ugly in Valentina, when he finds out who it was it’s going to be full fire . #A Farma13 pic.twitter.com/RLGNGbX3Mu — DDgossip (@Darioshowss) November 18, 2021

rich mother

After Dayane Mello ripped Rico Melquiades’ jacket, Dona Sandra Melquiades, mother of A Fazenda 2021’s pawn, made a series of Stories on Instagram commenting on the episode. In one of them, she gives her son the consent to get revenge on the model.

“He has to get the [roupa] her and tear too. If he knows it was her, he’ll do it. Don’t anyone come here to say he’s aggressive with a woman, because she tore up [a roupa] his. He has to rip hers too! If he doesn’t, I’ll give him three good slaps in the face when he leaves because I taught him to be good. Not being a beast!”, Rico’s mother said.

Enraged by the attack on her son, Dona Sandra said she believes that the attitude goes beyond the competition for R$1.5 million. “This isn’t a game, it’s part of her personality. Dayane is no good,” he said.

Vote: Farm Poll 2021: Must Rico get revenge on Dayane?