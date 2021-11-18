Rico Melquiades becomes Farmer and Solange Gomes falls into tears | The Farm 13

Valentina Francavilla, Solange Gomes and Rico Melquiades faced each other last Wednesday (17th). The pawns competed in the Farmer’s Test in ‘The Farm 13‘, rural reality of Record, looking for the so dreamed hat. Whoever won was Alagoas, enemy of Dayane Mello, who became one of the protagonists of the edition presented by Adriane Galisteu.

Adriane Galisteu sent the message: “You were the most voted in this country, Rico. And voted even by former allies in this game”. The pawn replied to the broadcaster’s star: “I’ve been targeting the house since the first day I set foot on my feet here. I have a very strong temper, but now they’re going to have to put up with me because I’m returning to a farmer. You know me, have you seen? It was not? My mandate?”.

Galistian played with Rico still in the live edition, after becoming champion: “I will say that this hat is nice, but it weighs”. Melquiades countered: “For me it doesn’t weigh. I know how to manage the hat well”. The presenter of ‘The Farm’ ended the interaction with: “Not ? It’s great then!”.

Rico Melquiades had already shown expectations before starting the dynamics in the testing field: “I’m here with the meat trembling, I’m anxious and I’ll do my best. Just knowing that whoever wins the farmer will be among the top ten, the person has a greater responsibility to win this test and be among the ten”.

Aline Mineiro had been vetoed from the Farmer’s Test by Solange Gomes. Thus, the former Gugu bath, who was eliminated in the first phase of the dispute, fights for a spot on the reality show alongside the former assistant of ‘Pânico na Band’ and Valentina Francavilla. The result will be announced this Thursday (18th).

The one who didn’t like Rico Melquiades’ victory was Dynho Alves. MC Mirella’s ex-husband needled the pawn: “He only won because they had advantages with you, I wanted to see if he wins with two men”. Funk artist MC Gui agreed with the ally: “Yeah, he took advantage.” Mouse’s former assistant tried to defend herself: “His arm is 15 of mine”.

Solange Gomes, nicknamed Sol in the reality show, was criticized by Dynho after defending her permanence in the attraction: “Sol has the same speech as always, talks about women and I don’t know what it is there”. MC Gui detonated the pawn and Dayane Mello added: “In practice, he took [a Aline Mineiro] and left Rico”.