Rico Melquiades finds the “stabbed coat”

And the urban legend of the “stabbed coat” has come to an end – for now! Late in the morning of this Wednesday, November 18th, Rich Melquiades found your piece of clothing that was purposely cut by dayane Mello this week. The coat was “hidden” in one of the kitchen chairs by Valentina Francavilla who saw her friend Dayane tearing her clothing.

By the time the Farmer found the item, Valnetina, by the way, was in the kitchen with Aline Mineiro in the midst of a confused and quick disagreement with the person. The two were quiet and pretended they didn’t know anything about the coat. Aline, who is close to Rico, came to see what had happened and this made the Italian hide the piece.

“My God! It looks torn on purpose,” said the man from Alagoas, very surprised by what he had just discovered. Valentina continued to look at him, apprehensive but playing dumb. “Is that coat yours?” she asked, which he confirmed and added: “And it was expensive, right?!”

