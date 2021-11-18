Rio already applies a booster dose for those who completed the vaccination schedule more than five months ago; check the calendar

RIO — The city of Rio released, this Thursday, the dates of application of the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the adult population under 60 years of age. All people aged 18 or over who have completed five months since the second dose can look for the post to take the third starting this Thursday, announced the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

The group that completed the vaccination schedule more than five months ago is composed mostly of elderly people and health professionals – two groups already covered by the city’s reinforcement schedule -, as well as members of priority groups (such as people with comorbidities or disabled people).

However, those who are not yet five months old, such as adults who are not part of the priority groups, will be able to take the booster dose before the end of that period. That’s because the city has also released a vaccination schedule by age, which starts on the 29th of this month. To take the booster on schedule, the person must attend the clinic on the date set for their age and have taken the second dose for at least three months.

That is, whoever is 59 years old and who took the second dose less than five months ago, for example, can take the booster from November 29, as long as they have completed the vaccination schedule three months ago or earlier. The calendar advances with one age per phase, with about five days for each age group.

See the dates:

November 29 to December 4 – 59 years or older

December 6th to December 11th – 58 years and over

December 13th to December 18th – 57 years or older

December 20th to December 23rd – 56 years or older

December 27th to January 4th – 55 years and over